Tech-Driven Insurance Revolution: Asia-Pacific's InsurTech Market to Soar, Anticipating 36.42% CAGR Growth by 2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

30 Aug, 2023, 14:30 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global InsurTech (insurance technology) market is poised for substantial growth, projected to increase from $10.53 billion in 2022 to $14.37 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.52%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $49.78 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 36.42%.

What is InsurTech?

InsurTech, or insurance technology, refers to the integration of technological advancements to enhance the insurance industry. It encompasses various solutions, platforms, and applications designed to improve efficiency, customer experience, and risk management in the insurance sector.

Key Players in the Market

The major players in the InsurTech market include Damco Group, DXC Technology Company, Shift Technology, Wipro Limited, Oscar Insurance Corporation, Quantemplate, Zhongan Insurance Company, Trov Insurance Solutions LLC, Clover Health Insurance, Insurance Technology Services, EIS Group, Acko General Insurance Company, Policy Bazaar, Simplesurance GmbH, and Amodo.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Several factors are driving the growth of the InsurTech market:

  • Rising Health Consciousness: The adoption of InsurTech solutions is increasing as consumers seek convenient and tech-driven insurance services that align with their health and lifestyle needs.
  • Declining Air Quality: The increasing awareness of deteriorating air quality and its impact on health is driving the demand for air purifiers.
  • Innovative Product Offerings: Market players are introducing new and advanced products to cater to evolving consumer preferences, such as smartphone-controlled smart air purifiers.
  • Global Pandemic Impact: The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of health and hygiene, leading to a surge in demand for health-enhancing products like air purifiers.
  • Smart Technology Integration: The integration of smart technologies like IoT, AI, and machine learning is driving the development of smart air purifiers, appealing to tech-savvy consumers.

Rise of Smart Air Purifiers

Smart air purifiers, equipped with IoT and AI capabilities, are gaining traction. Consumers are attracted to features like smartphone app control and real-time monitoring, driving the demand for technologically advanced air purifiers. Companies like Koop Technologies are launching innovative products, such as robotic errors and omissions insurance targeted at manufacturers, operators, and service providers of robots and autonomous vehicles.

Market Region Insights

  • North America dominated the InsurTech market in 2022.
  • Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth due to increasing adoption of technology and digitalization in the insurance sector.

Future Growth

The increasing demand for insurance services is expected to fuel the growth of the InsurTech market. Insurance companies are adopting technology solutions to enhance operations, improve customer experiences, and increase efficiency. The expanding global demand for insurance, particularly in sectors like health insurance, is driving the adoption of InsurTech.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2023 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$14.37 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$49.78 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

36.4 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market Characteristics

3. InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market Trends And Strategies

4. InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market

5. InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market Segmentation
6.1. Global InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market, Segmentation By Offering, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Solution
  • Service

6.2. Global InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market, Segmentation By Insurance Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Commercial Insurance
  • Property And Casualty Insurance
  • Health Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Other Insurance Types

6.3. Global InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market, Segmentation By Deployment Model, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • On-Premise
  • Cloud

6.4. Global InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Cloud Computing
  • Blockchain
  • Big Data And Analytics
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Internet Of Things (IoT)
  • Machine Learning
  • Other Technologies

6.5. Global InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market, Segmentation By End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)
  • Healthcare
  • Manufacturing
  • Government
  • Retail
  • Other End Users

7. InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global InsurTech (Insurance Technology) Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e4qcna

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Exploring Mustard Industry Evolution: Sales Trends, Geographic Regions, and Products

Global Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Market Report 2023: Electric Ophthalmic Examination Chairs Lead Market with 28.11% Share in 2022, Offering Patient Comfort and Versatility - Forecasts to 2030

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.