Tech Education Pioneer Appoints Seasoned Executive to Succeed Founding CEO

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Assembly today announced the appointment of Lisa Lewin as Chief Executive Officer. A veteran education executive and frequent commentator on innovation and equity in the workplace, Lewin joins General Assembly with more than two decades of experience leading public, private, and non-profit organizations at the intersection of education and work.

Founded in 2011, General Assembly grew from a co-working space that launched the "coding bootcamp" movement to a global education organization that has served more than 80,000 learners across 40 markets, as well as major employers including Booz Allen Hamilton, BNP Paribas Cardif, Guardian, L'Oreal, and Microsoft. Twice named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, the firm's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jake Schwartz led General Assembly's sale to The Adecco Group in 2018.

"General Assembly's work is deeply personal to me. Our mission emerged from my experience, graduating college in a recession and finding myself lost and lonely in the world of work," says Schwartz. "Over the past ten years, we have transformed the lives and careers of tens of thousands of people. I am thrilled that Lisa will be the next CEO of General Assembly, and I know that her passion, leadership, and commitment to social justice will ensure the company's continued success - and impact."

A seasoned education executive, Lewin comes to General Assembly from Ethical Ventures, a New York City-based management consulting firm, which she co-founded in 2018. She previously served as Vice President of McGraw-Hill's professional education group, President of Pearson's teacher education group, and Managing Director of the publisher's global learning technology team, which spanned six continents. In addition to her role at General Assembly, Lewin will continue to serve on the boards of the Wikimedia Foundation and Bank Street College of Education. She received a B.S. in Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

"As individuals and employers navigate an incredibly complex and volatile labor market, General Assembly's mission - to empower people to thrive and flourish in the world of work - is more vital than ever," says Lewin. "As we face unprecedented technological change and economic upheaval, that mission, and the company's broader social purpose, have a unique role to play in creating a more just and equitable world. I am proud to build on General Assembly's considerable achievements and to lead a business that is committed to ensuring that anyone, anywhere can realize their potential and transform their career."

The Adecco Group, based in Zurich, is among the world's largest HR solutions providers, with more than 34,000 employees in 60 countries supporting more than 600,000 workers every day. Recognized as a pioneer in education and training, The Adecco Group's approach to workforce transformation is informed by its commitment to a " new social contract " which calls upon business leaders, policymakers, and education providers to collaborate to ensure that work opportunities are secure and sustainable for workers and business alike.

"We are committed to making the future work for everyone. As we all navigate these times of change, General Assembly plays a critical role in supporting our clients to 'reset normal' and define the new era of work," said Sergio Picarelli, President of Professional and Talent Solutions at the Adecco Group. "We are excited that Lisa is joining General Assembly as CEO; her vision to advance the company's critical work to upskill and reskill workers is very much aligned with where we see the trajectory of the business. We are also grateful to Jake for his stewardship of General Assembly's growth, and for staying on board as an advisor as Lisa steps into her new role."

