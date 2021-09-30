Tech Electronics Achieves AVIXA AV Provider of Excellence Distinction

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Electronics, technology services and managed systems provider has received the AVIXA AV Provider of Excellence or APEx. A designation for integration companies that meet high standards of excellence in service.

The AVIXA APEx program is a marketing recognition program for integration companies and AV design consulting firms dedicated to upholding industry excellence by providing quality service to customers. The AVIXA APEx program recognizes companies based on the number of employees holding key industry certifications, including AVIXA's CTS credential, completion of continuing education classes, and positive customer survey responses.

APEx providers must also prove that they meet or exceed the requirements within two ANSI/INFOCOMM standards to foster better communication between the AV provider and the client. The Standard Guide for Audiovisual Systems Design and Coordination Processes and the AV System Performance Verification Standard.

"The APEx designation gives AV companies a mark of distinction in the marketplace," said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, AVIXA's Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer. "Customers of APEx companies can be confident of the AV provider's professionalism and commitment to ongoing training, customer service, and dedication to excellence."

While the award is a first for Tech Electronics, the company is committed to upholding the standards and requirements of an APEx certified company for years to come.

"I'm excited that we have achieved APEx status for the first time in company history," says Joe Dorsey, Director of AV Technologies at Tech Electronics. "Being awarded the APEx certification is important to us as it demonstrates our commitment to our customers, to the development of our employees, and the investment in the ever-changing industry."

For more information on the APEx Program, visit avixa.org/APEx.

About Tech Electronics

Tech Electronics is technology services and managed systems provider headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a network of regional offices in Columbia & Springfield, MO, Bloomington & Chicago, IL, Indianapolis, IN Kansas City MO/KS, Topeka, KS and Denver CO. Since 1963, Tech Electronics has been designing, installing, and maintaining a variety of systems and services for institutions and organizations in the government, health care, education and business markets. The company specializes in Voice & Data; Fire & Life Safety; Security Systems; PS/AV; IT Services; Nurse Call Systems and more. For more information visit www.techelectronics.com or call Tech Electronics at 314.645.6200

About AVIXA

AVIXA™ is the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, producer of InfoComm trade shows around the world, co-owner of Integrated Systems Europe, and the international trade association representing the audiovisual industry. Established in 1939, AVIXA has more than 5,400 members, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, consultants, programmers, rental and staging companies, technology managers, IT professionals, content producers, and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. AVIXA members create integrated AV experiences that deliver outcomes. AVIXA is a hub for professional collaboration, information, and community, and the leading resource for AV standards, certification, training, market intelligence and thought leadership.

Additional information is available at avixa.org.

For more information contact:

Meghan Lillie

[email protected]

314-951-1767

SOURCE Tech Electronics, Inc.

Related Links

www.techelectronics.com

