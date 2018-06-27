Tech Electronics adds access control to the TECHcloud portfolio

"The demand for more technology solutions to be offered as a service is growing rapidly," says Laura Wasson, Owner of Tech Electronics. "Access control is the first of many solutions we will be adding to our portfolio this year."

The company plans to add Conference Room as a Service (CRaaS), Firewall as a Service (FaaS) and WiFi as a Service (WaaS) before the end of the year. "There is an ongoing shift in the way our customers want to own technology," continues Wasson. "By offering our customers acquisition and technology options, we are able to accommodate this change."

The addition of cloud-based services is the next step for the company to become a complete managed systems solutions partner. It also allows for the super-regional company to expand services nationwide. The addition of TECHcloud offerings furthers the company's mission to deliver innovative technology solutions and service to customers nationwide.

TECHcloud solutions span across all nine Tech Electronics locations and offer multiple deployment and customizable plans as well as the option for on-site installation, training, and service.

About Tech Electronics

Tech Electronics is a technology services organization headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a network of regional offices in Columbia & Springfield, MO, Bloomington & Chicago, IL, Indianapolis, IN and Denver, Colorado. Since 1963, Tech Electronics has been designing, installing and maintaining a variety of systems and services for institutions and organizations in the government, healthcare, education & business markets. The company specializes in Voice & Data; Fire & Life Safety; Security Systems; PS/AV; IT Services; Nurse Call Systems & more. For more information visit www.techelectronics.com or 1.800.832.4789.

