Tech Electronics becomes City Foundry's Leading Technology Provider

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Electronics, a St. Louis based Managed Systems Services Partner, was selected as the premier technology solutions provider for the new City Foundry STL. The first phase of the mixed-use development will include close to $1 million in communication and life safety technology.

"As a company with a long history in the city of St. Louis, being a part of a project that will continue in the revitalization of Midtown – is historic," says Scott Knapp, Account Manager for Tech Electronics.

Tech Electronics will be equipping the public and outdoor spaces of the almost half a million square feet development with public use WiFi, sound systems and video displays. Safety features will include video surveillance and emergency call stations in the parking areas.

"Technology is a very important of the visitor experience," continued Knapp. "Having guest WiFi and entertainment throughout the public areas as well as advanced security features will provide an enjoyable and safe environment for visitors."

All technology features will be available when the space opens in the Fall of 2020. Additionally, Tech Electronics will provide on-site and remote IT Services, managing and maintaining the City Foundry's data network after the project is concluded. Tech Electronics is also the preferred technology vendor for all of City Foundry's future tenants.

About Tech Electronics

Tech Electronics is a managed systems solutions partner headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a network of regional offices in Columbia & Springfield, MO, Bloomington & Chicago, IL, Indianapolis, IN Kansas City MO/KS, Topeka, KS and Denver CO. Since 1963, Tech Electronics has been designing, installing and maintaining a variety of systems and services for institutions and organizations in the government, health care, education and business markets. The company specializes in Voice & Data; Fire & Life Safety; Security Systems; PS/AV; IT Services; Nurse Call Systems and more. For more information visit www.techelectronics.com or call Tech Electronics at 314.645.6200.

