Tech Electronics partners with Chesterfield Hockey Association on Maryville University Hockey Center

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Electronics teams up with the Chesterfield Hockey Association to equip the Maryville University Hockey Center with a full suite of state-of-the-art technology solutions and services. The new complex is outfitted with communication, entertainment, and life safety technology with a portion of the solutions donated by Tech Electronics.

"We have quite a few hockey families here at Tech," says Chris Wilhelm, Executive Director of Construction for Tech Electronics. "Therefore, we jumped at the opportunity to support the growth of hockey through our solutions and services."

The new complex 84,000 square-foot facility was furnished with the latest in fire, security, and entertainment technology including, digital signage, public use WiFi and sound solutions for the enhancement of the in-game experience. Tech Electronics managed services platform provides the Hockey Center with the technology solutions as well as the maintenance and service.

"Tech Electronics' willingness to be flexible and work within our budget allowed us to have one partner for all the technology we needed to make this a state-of-the-art facility," says Tom Kaiman, Principal of Mia Rose. "I think players and fans will be excited by the technology amenities and the in-game experience it provides."

The Maryville University Hockey Center developed by Mia Rose Holdings and the Staenberg Group is due to open later this month with the Grand Opening on August 25th. Once opened the new ice facility will serve as the home facility for Maryville University and the Chesterfield Hockey Association as well as high school hockey teams from Marquette, Lafayette, Parkway West, Priory and Chaminade.

