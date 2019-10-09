Tech-Enabled Home Renovation Company Curbio Inc. and Baird & Warner Announce Partnership

POTOMAC, Md., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio Inc., the fast-growing real estate technology company that specializes in pre-sale home renovations, has announced a marketing partnership with one of the top real estate brokerages in Chicago, Baird & Warner.

Curbio renovates homes before they go on the market so they can sell quickly for the best possible price and defers payment until the home is sold, with no deposit, fees, or finance charges. Its technology platform accelerates the entire renovation process, from the initial estimate to the materials acquisition and project management phases. Curbio completes projects about 60% faster than the average contractor.

"Homeowners today lose an average of $28b per year selling their homes in less than ideal condition to various investors, flippers and bargain hunters," said Curbio Vice President of Marketing Rikki Rogers. "The traditional renovation process is a nightmare for sellers, so it's no surprise that many homeowners opt out of pre-sale renovations. Through our partnerships with brokerages like Baird & Warner, Curbio is helping every seller unlock the full profit potential of their homes."

"Baird & Warner is pleased to offer our agents and clients access to Curbio's services so we can continue to further our goal of making the process of buying and selling easier," said Laura Ellis, president of residential sales and executive vice president of Baird & Warner. "With so many options available to homeowners today, we wanted to quickly connect them to a reliable resource that can potentially help our clients walk away with significantly more money at closing."

Curbio employs highly rated, full-time general contractors to manage each project, allowing Curbio to control the entire renovation process and deliver the same high-quality customer experience across its markets. Its on-the-ground Project Managers oversee the renovation, including ordering materials, hiring subcontractors, and monitoring project progress. They communicate real-time photo, text, and video updates to homeowners and agents via the Curbio app.

Under the co-marketing agreement between Curbio and Baird & Warner, Curbio will provide agents with an array of print, digital, and live content to help them win listings and educate their seller clients on the benefits of renovating before selling their homes. Partnerships with major real estate brokerages like Baird & Warner supports Curbio's strategic decision to work only with homeowners who are represented by a licensed agent. Realtor referrals account for 100% of Curbio's business.

ABOUT CURBIO INC.

Curbio Inc. is a venture funded home renovation technology company that specializes exclusively in helping realtors and their clients prepare their homes for sale in order to reduce days on market and increase seller proceeds. From its base in Potomac, Maryland, Curbio operates in the metro areas of Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and Chicago, and will enter dozens more cities in the coming months.

ABOUT Baird & Warner

Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Illinois' largest family-owned independent real estate services company. The Baird & Warner brand has been synonymous with making real estate easier through experience, innovation, and integrity for more than 160 years. Steve Baird, the firm's fifth-generation owner, has been consistently recognized among the industry's most influential leaders. Baird & Warner was named the Chicago Tribune's No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicagoland real estate in 2018 for the seventh year in a row. With nearly 2,400 broker associates in 28 offices and comprehensive mortgage, title, and relocation services, Baird & Warner ranks among the nation's top real estate firms. Learn more at BairdWarner.com.

