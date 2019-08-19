Tech-Enabled Omnichannel Fulfillment Service MasonHub, Inc. Opens Headquarters, First Distribution Center in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MasonHub, Inc. (www.masonhub.co), an innovative new provider of fulfillment technology and services founded by retail operations veteran Donny Salazar, has opened its headquarters and first distribution center in Los Angeles' Inland Empire. Supported by a $6.5 million capital raise led by Canvas Ventures, MasonHub is poised to disrupt the nearly $200 billion logistics industry with cutting-edge technology and hands-on service to support the specific needs of fast-growing e-commerce and omnichannel retailers.

MasonHub's user-friendly dashboard, optimized for mobile, allows customers to view over 100 points of real-time data on inventory, orders and receipts in one glance. A desktop portal view of a stock keeping unit shows customers up-to-the-second totals on its available and expected inventory.

Technology: MasonHub's proprietary software includes real-time omnichannel inventory and order management. Its one-click private Shopify app simplifies the complex integration process, and AI-powered shipping rate optimization software leverages customer data to provide 2-day shipping domestically.

High-touch client support: MasonHub was built by e-commerce veterans who understand the unique needs of rising, digitally-native brands that prioritize customer experience.

User-friendly interface: An intuitive customer dashboard provides data transparency, enabling both expert and novice clients to track progress during every step of the customer journey.

Growing distribution center network: With nearly 100,000 square feet of fulfillment center space in Los Angeles , MasonHub plans to open strategically located centers across the U.S. to optimize shipping times.

MasonHub, Inc. was founded in 2018 by CEO Donny Salazar, a Stanford business school

graduate and retail operations expert with 15+ years of experience leading teams and scaling growth for the world's most innovative e-commerce brands including Flight Club, Chloe+Isabel and Gilt Groupe.

"Throughout my experience scaling businesses, I struggled to find a partner that could support a fast-growing brand and cared about the customer experience as much as I do. With MasonHub, we're building the company and team we always wanted to work with. One that provides better service, better technology, and ultimately, a better fulfillment experience," Salazar said.

Salazar is joined by technology leader Christopher Hazlett as CTO, formerly of Transfix, LinkedIn and Gilt.

Carbon38, Inc., the premiere e-commerce destination for performance fashion, is among MasonHub's first clients. "As we continue to grow our business across all channels, fulfillment will be critical to our continued success," said Katie Warner Johnson, co-founder and CEO of Carbon38. "MasonHub is the right partner to take us into the future, with its focus on service and unmatched technology."

