Tech-Enabled Private Credit Asset Manager Liquidity Group Strengthens Ties with Institutional Investors with Senior Hires

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidity Group, the global $2.5B AUM asset manager specializing in growth-stage private credit, added three executives to lead its newly formed Financial Institutions Group (FIG). Reggie Mills, Robert Amato and Sonia Peterson now hold roles as Head of FIG; Head of FIG, North America; and Head of FIG, Europe respectively. The three senior hires will strengthen existing ties with Liquidity's institutional investors, which include MUFG and Apollo, while also developing new LP relationships.

"Institutions are looking for smart, honest partners who will work hard to deliver strong returns in their portfolios while being open and transparent through every market cycle," said Ron Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO, Liquidity Group. "Reggie, Rob and Sonia exemplify those values and attributes in every way. After six years, we have proven that our non-dilutive and equity financing solutions, powered by our proprietary machine learning and predictive analytics technology, are successful and effective. We are ready to partner with other top tier institutions seeking a tech enhanced asset manager."

About Reggie Mills: Based in London, Mills brings more than 25 years of experience in private capital markets and a large network with entrepreneurs and bankers alike that spans sectors and markets globally. He has an established track record at top merchant and investment banks raising capital for growth and M&A. Prior to joining Liquidity Group, he was:

Head of Private Capital Markets, UK and EMEA, at Cantor Fitzgerald for two years working with institutions with a focus on fundraising and secondary liquidity opportunities.

In senior roles at Deutsche Bank (six years), Credit Suisse (14 years), NM Rothschild & Sons (six years) and Peel Hunt (two years) raising private capital for growth and acquisitions across a variety of sectors and geographies globally.

About Robert Amato: Based in New York, Amato has over a decade of experience, primarily in structured products. Prior to Liquidity, he was:

Managing Director at Cantor Fitzgerald in the Structured Products Banking Group for six years, working with early-stage issuers.

In asset management at Hudson Advisors for four years, with a focus on residential whole loans.

About Sonia Peterson: Based in London, Peterson has over 15 years of experience, primarily in public and private capital markets in Europe and North America. Prior to Liquidity she was:

Managing Director at Cantor Fitzgerald in the Private Capital Markets Group responsible for the development of Institutional and Family Office relationships and capital raising.

Head of US Equity Sales Europe, Deutsche Bank, for six years leading coverage of some of the largest asset managers globally. In addition, Peterson has substantial experience in structured credit and foreign exchange.

With the world's lowest loss-ratio of 0.00% over the last three years, Liquidity has provided financing to over 100 growth-stage companies in 18 countries since 2021, and launched its seventh fund , a $200 million debt fund anchored by Harel Insurance Group.

About Liquidity Group

Liquidity Group is the largest tech-enhanced financial asset management firm in the world. With $2.5B AUM across funds focused on North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, Liquidity Group operates globally with offices in Tel-Aviv, Abu Dhabi, New York, London, Singapore, Tokyo, Mumbai, Boston & San Francisco. The firm's patented machine learning and decision science technology enables it to deploy more capital through more deals faster than any firm in capital markets history, establishing it as the fastest-growing provider of non-dilutive and equity financing to mid-market and late-stage companies. Liquidity Group is backed by leading global financial institutions including Japan's largest bank, MUFG, Spark Capital, and Apollo Asset Management. For more information, visit www.liquiditygroup.com .

