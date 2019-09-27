Tech-Enabled Renovation Company Curbio Inc. and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene announce partnership

POTOMAC, Md., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio Inc., the fast-growing real estate technology company that specializes in pre-sale home renovations, has announced a marketing partnership with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene ("Gary Greene"), the leading real estate brokerage in the Greater Houston Metropolitan area.

This partnership gives Gary Greene's sellers access to Curbio's "Renovate Now, Pay at Settlement" home renovation services. Curbio will also provide Gary Greene agents with an array of print, digital and live content to educate their clients about the benefits of pre-sale renovation.

"Curbio is changing the way that realtors and their clients approach selling a home," said Curbio's Vice President of Marketing Rikki Rogers. "We've brought together the people, process, technology and payment terms to eliminate the typical hassles of renovation and help the agent and home seller unlock the profit potential in every home. This partnership will be great for Houston sellers."

"In today's competitive marketplace, Curbio delivers an excellent option for our agents to strategically position our sellers in the marketplace," said Mark Woodroof, Managing Partner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene. "We think Curbio's turnkey service with minimal seller disruption and deferred payment at closing makes renovation easier and more beneficial to seller clients."

Curbio's home improvement consulting team consists of former real estate agents, flippers and designers who have the expertise to quickly evaluate a home and work with the agent and homeowner to determine which renovations will help the home sell more quickly, at a higher market price and for an increased net profit. In addition to deferring 100% of renovation costs until closing, Curbio is the licensed general contractor on every project they complete. The company employs highly rated full-time general contractors to manage projects in each of its markets.

Curbio uses proprietary technology to streamline the renovation process. The Curbio app provides the homeowner and real estate agent with complete visibility into project progress with real-time notes, pictures and videos. Curbio's technology platform also speeds up materials and labor acquisition, improving quality and cutting project completion time by more than 60%.

Partnerships with major real estate brokerages like Gary Greene support Curbio's strategic decision to work only with homeowners who are represented by a licensed agent. Realtor® referrals account for 100% of Curbio's business.

ABOUT CURBIO INC.

Curbio Inc. is a venture funded home renovation technology company that specializes exclusively in helping Realtors® and their clients prepare their homes for sale in order to reduce days on market and increase seller proceeds. From its base in Potomac, Maryland, Curbio operates in the metro areas of Washington DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, South and Central Florida, and Chicago. The company plans to expand to Seattle, Boston, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, and Portland within the next few months.

ABOUT Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene has represented buyers and sellers of residential properties since 1963. Today, with 24 offices, and over 1,300 agents covering 10 counties across the Houston metropolitan area, Gary Greene lists and sells more homes and generates higher sales volumes than any other Houston broker. To learn more about the company visit www.GaryGreene.com.

