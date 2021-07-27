Tech-Enabled, Try-Before-You-Buy Fine Jewelry Retailer Access79 Celebrates Science, Debuts Limited-Edition Necklace Designed With Leading Female Physicians

"In the face of so much uncertainty and trauma we experienced in the last year and a half, science emerged as humankind's most certain and steadfast ally. As such, I am thrilled to unveil this campaign on behalf of our brand paying homage to the powerful, life altering solutions the application of science brought in times of crisis, and brings to our lives every single day," said Access79 CEO and Founder Priyanka Murthy. "The Access79 team — in partnership with our brilliant and thoughtful female physician-scientist collaborators, many of whom were on the frontlines fighting the pandemic — have been steadfast in our commitment to offer clients not only a seamless, best-in-class fine jewelry experience but also to cultivate a powerful community built on collective engagement, advocacy and education."

Presenting a personalized, convenient and risk-free fine jewelry retail experience, Access79 helps women discover pieces from today's most talented independent designers who prioritize unique designs, high-quality craftsmanship and fair pricing. With each purchase of the brand's S-C-I-E-N-C-E necklace, clients will enjoy complimentary access to Access79's innovative try-before-you-buy service ($149 retail value) and receive 20% off any purchase(s) from their trial experience.

Access79 proudly partners with designers who are up-and-coming women, women of color or members of the LGBTQ community, including pieces from Victoria Six, Ever Fine, Rosedale and Milamore. To learn more watch the brand's short S-C-I-E-N-C-E video , visit access79.com or follow the retailer socially via @Access.79 .

About Access79

Endeavoring to change the way modern women shop for luxury fine jewelry, Access79 presents a tech-enabled, try-before-you-buy fine jewelry service that introduces women to pieces from today's most talented independent designers through a personalized, convenient and risk-free shopping experience. The luxury brand's try-before-you-buy service begins with a style quiz to match each client with a selection of pieces thoughtfully tailored to her taste, lifestyle and preferred price point. Once her personalized collection is curated, she's then paired with one of the brand's esteemed veteran personal jewelry stylists to determine which three pieces she'd like to try in the comfort of her home — she then receives her selections, enjoys for seven days, keeps what she loves and returns the balance. With a mission to help women feel confident, empowered and educated in their choices, Access79 proudly partners with designers who are up-and-coming women, women of color or members of the LGBTQ community. To learn more and enjoy Access79's try-before-you-buy fine jewelry experience and e-shop , visit access79.com , or follow the retailer socially via @Access.79 .

About Priyanka Murthy

Priyanka Murthy is the CEO and Co-Founder of Access79 , a tech-enabled try-before-you-buy fine jewelry service that helps women discover pieces from today's most talented independent designers. Murthy is also a practicing litigator, specializing in high-stakes and high-value cases, and jewelry designer, who counts Jennifer Lawrence, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lopez and Julia Roberts as fans. Murthy holds a law and undergraduate degree, cum laude, from Northwestern University. She's also a former Fulbright Scholar, which took her to Denmark to study European foreign and security policy. She presently lives in Florida with her husband Ragu and their 4-year-old son Raaghuv. Though she has settled in the US, Priyanka has the soul of a nomad — she has traveled to 73 countries and counting.

