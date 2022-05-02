Tech Entrepreneur Opens Tigard NerdsToGo

Experienced Business Professional Brings Expertise to Tigard Market

TIGARD, Ore., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --- NerdsToGo®, a leading provider of IT Solutions for Business and Home, opened a brand new location in Tigard, Oregon. The newest location (12540 SW Main Street, Suite 110) is under the direction of owner and operator Rory Dunnaback.

Dunnaback, along with his father John Dunnaback, opened a Milwaukie NerdsToGo in 2018. A Portland resident, Rory saw a geographical competitive advantage to opening a store in Tigard, which is west of Portland. The Tigard launch serves a growing need in metro areas for tech services as the reliance on such services becomes more important than ever post-pandemic.

"A lot had to do with geography," he said. The location fits with his marketing strategy and goal of having more exposure with locations east and west of Portland.

The Tigard location offers even greater brand exposure due to the retail storefront and strong downtown community surrounding it. This store location on Tigard's main street brings great visibility. It's also the first store in the U.S. to initiate the recent brand refresh. Dunnaback's first location is in downtown Milwaukie on Main Street–those in the area might have seen the signature yellow Nerd vans around town or have worked with the friendly, approachable Nerds as they help make technology less intimidating.

As local economies begin to come back to main streets, this is great for business and brand recognition in the heart of the downtown area, Dunnaback said.

"I'm really proud to have both of my businesses on main streets," he said. "It's very small-town America." Dunnaback was named Franchisee of the Year and won the Nerdy Award earlier this year, which recognizes an individual that excels in helping customers and employees achieve their full potential.

As a managed service provider, NerdsToGo offers a variety of services for small to medium sized businesses including: Server and PC Monitoring, Data Back-up and Disaster Recovery, Cloud Hosting and Microsoft Office Support. NerdAssure, a proprietary bundle of IT services scaled and priced for small businesses, is created for small companies who don't have the resources to employ full time IT specialists. Home services tailored to the individual include Computer Repair, Internet trouble-shooting and cybersecurity solutions.

Dunnaback's interest in opening NerdsToGo began with a desire to open a family business with his dad. Yet, he's long been involved with IT solutions, as well as the role technology plays in people's lives since majoring in information technology at Michigan State and then establishing a career in healthcare technology. In addition to operating NerdsToGo franchises, Rory is an involved member of his community, serving as President of the Downtown Milwaukie Business Association.

Rory is also a member of the Westside Professional Business Association that has been around since the late 1970s. He is also on the board of the North Clackamas Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Tigard Chamber of Commerce and a Chair of the North Clackamas Education Foundation.

Dunnaback will host a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting on May 5th at 2pm.

For more information and to see the services offered visit www.nerdstogo.com.

