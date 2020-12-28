Tech Entrepreneur Rhiannon Payne Releases Debut Book Offering New Possibilities for Women in the Remote Workforce

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of COVID-19, this year has marked a monumental shift in the world's working economy. Amid the upheaval and uncertainty, one thing is abundantly clear: remote work is here to stay.

For those seeking guidance on how to live and thrive in a post-pandemic future, tech entrepreneur Rhiannon Payne has announced the timely release of her debut book, The Remote Work Era , now available as an e-book and paperback on Amazon .

The Remote Work Era: The Guide for Women to Go Remote & Thrive Rhiannon Payne, Author

The Remote Work Era, deemed a "must-read" for any current or prospective remote workers, examines the dramatic changes in today's workforce and how women can benefit. Drawing on her own experiences and insights gained from over fifty interviews with leaders at organizations like Basecamp, Buffer, Remote.com, and the Wikimedia Foundation, Payne lays out a step-by-step guide to help women successfully navigate and thrive in the world of remote work. The book shares tips on designing a fulfilling and flexible life that prioritizes ones' passions and goals—not just one's job.

Payne has had an unconventional journey to success in the remote workforce, building a six-figure business while traveling the world, despite being a high school dropout. As she says, "I believe this new age of work can generate dramatic changes for women and marginalized workers… By the end of this book, I hope I have helped you design a life and career that are more flexible and fulfilling. That is what remote work has done for me."

The reception has been positive so far, with readers writing:

"Readable, relatable, and honestly a page-turner."

"Love the way this book is written. Each chapter has bulleted takeaways that can be instantly implemented for anyone (even if you're not new to the space!). But it's especially helpful for someone sitting on the edge of that decision of 'Am I ready to embark on a remote work career?'"

"It's so easy to gloss over parts of your career to make yourself look better, but [Rhiannon] shared everything she's gone through professionally—and how she was able to do what she loves most… You can tell how passionate she is about helping folks figure all this out for themselves."

Payne has also created an online community for women remote workers and readers of the book to connect, share their experiences, and continue the conversation.

The Remote Work Era is currently available at a special launch price of $2.99 for the e-book and $9.99 for the print version.

About the Author

Rhiannon Payne dropped out of high school at seventeen and moved from Florida to California. Since then, she has chartered an unconventional path to success that has allowed her to run a six-figure business in the tech industry while living her dream of traveling the world. Rhiannon wrote The Remote Work Era from her home in San Francisco, California, where she lives with her partner, brother, and two cats, Jiji and Lihue.

