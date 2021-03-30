Tech Entrepreneur Suggests Iconoclastic Recovery for Post-Pandemic Economy

While there were a number of contributing factors to the initial dysfunction of America's pandemic response, in Zorc's view, they merely exacerbated the real problem: a lack of independent thought. At all levels of leadership across the country, people were scared, looking for answers from others, and stayed reactive amid their own uncertainty. But, according to Zorc, there is a better way.

With Iconoclasm, Tony Zorc sets out to help leaders and individuals build an inquisitive spirit and give them the ability to form their own opinions through critical thinking. He offers a substantive methodology that fuses together three approaches: creative thinking, engineering, and discipline to show readers the way of challenging existing paradigms to harness opportunity in a changing world.

Zorc believes iconoclasm will be the key to success through the post-pandemic panic economy. "An iconoclast questions the established norm," said Zorc. "They see options that other people don't see or can't see, and they take them. They find a better way, create a plan for change, and execute it."

Iconoclasm: A Survival Guide for the Post-Pandemic Economy is available on Amazon today.

About Tony Zorc

Tony Zorc is the founder of Accounting Seed, a successful technology entrepreneur, a husband, and a father. In 2008, he started Accounting Seed, an accounting system boasting flexible, fast, and efficient functionality. Today, Accounting Seed is disrupting the cloud accounting industry and has over 1,000 customers and 14,000 users, and has sustained double-digit growth for over ten consecutive years. Prior to starting his own business, Zorc was a staff auditor at BDO, a Finance Manager for Herman Miller Corporation, finance lead for Accelera Romar, and a Solutions Architect for SSI Consulting. At SSI, he was inspired to build the more robust, intuitive accounting system that would become Accounting Seed. Zorc has a degree in accounting from Hope College.

