Tech Executive and Global Innovation Leader Katie McMahon joins as Strategic Advisor

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neosensory , a neuroscience-based company that empowers people with new senses, announced today that Katie McMahon has joined as a strategic business advisor.

Katie is a global entrepreneur and technology executive with a dynamic career in sound recognition and voice AI. As a VP at Shazam and GM at SoundHound in Silicon Valley, she drove Shazam's breakout success as one of the first apps to launch on iPhone and led the product to become an iconic utility which is now integrated on iPhones and iPads.

McMahon worked at Japan Communications Inc, the world's first mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) and later launched an MVNO company in Tokyo, combining hardware, software, and value-added services to sell direct-to-consumer. Recipient of the Project Voice "Outstanding Achievement Award," she is a Voice AI industry thought leader and trusted advisor to start-ups.

Her appointment comes as Neosensory's first two products gain traction: Buzz , a wearable vibratory wristband offering sound awareness for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals, and Duo , a program for tinnitus sufferers. Neosensory continues to develop proprietary, industry-defining hearing devices. Their third product – an AI solution for age-related hearing loss, which affects 2 billion people worldwide – debuts next year.

Neosensory's technology, rooted in concepts developed in Stanford neuroscientist Dr. David Eagleman's laboratory, goes beyond hearing applications. Other uses allow people to feel their avatar's limbs inside VR/AR, intuitively sensing where hands and fingers are in a metaverse. Additionally, third-party developers have demonstrated new uses including an application that helps firefighters "see" by translating infrared information into touch, or another that allows children on the autistic spectrum to read emotions in voices using dynamic AI audio analysis.

As a pioneer in the mobile era, McMahon has over twenty years of experience helping companies bring innovations from the lab to product creation and product-market fit. Her extensive background will propel third-party developers and creators to enable new immersive experiences through augmented senses via Neosensory's patented hardware and software.

"With global experience across mobile, sound recognition, and voice AI/AR, Katie brings deep experience in getting early-stage technologies into the hands of users," said Dr. Eagleman, CEO and co-founder of Neosensory. "With partnership development experience, her guidance in distribution and scaling new technologies to the mass market adds great value. We're thrilled to work with her in our journey to change lives with our technology."

"The rare combination of truly visionary concepts rooted in neuroscience, and a team which can execute across hardware and software is what makes Neosensory extraordinary," commented Katie McMahon. "I'm excited to work with the talented team at Neosensory to make the vision a concrete reality. In years to come, we can look forward to a better quality of life and sustained connections with loved ones through Neosensory's hearing solutions. We're also enabling developers and creators to build meaningful applications spanning life-saving utilities to immersive AR/VR and metaverse experiences through sensory augmentation."

With the anticipated market size of AR/VR of $1.5 trillion by 2030, Neosensory's pioneering work in creating products for data to be streamed through the skin and interpreted by the brain has ushered in the era of human sensory augmentation.

About Neosensory

Founded in 2015 by neuroscientist David Eagleman, Neosensory builds non-invasive brain-machine interfaces to create new senses.

Deafness and disabling hearing issues affect ~466 million people worldwide according to the World Health Organization . Neosensory's breakthrough tinnitus program, Duo, is based on new scientific research on bimodal stimulation. They continue to increase awareness of new, non-invasive technologies to improve hearing health. For more information, visit neosensory.com.

SOURCE Neosensory

