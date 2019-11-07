Tech for Flu Season: Kinsa Releases Robust App to Provide Triage and Guidance Throughout Fever-related Illnesses

Without requiring users to cycle through a long set of symptom protocols, Kinsa's updated app offers families an enhanced 'what to do next' feature, delivering medically credible guidance at the tap of a button. Kinsa also now enables caregivers to share illness information and medication tracking across accounts, as well as subscribe to geography-based health alerts to see illnesses circulating nearby.

"We believe the biggest problem in healthcare globally is the spread of infectious illness," says Inder Singh, founder and CEO of Kinsa. "Without knowing where and when illness is starting and spreading, how can we stop it? Kinsa's mission is to stop the spread of contagious illness through early detection and early response. With over 45,000 temperatures and 20,000 symptoms captured daily during flu season, Kinsa's system aggregates medically-accurate, geographically-precise information to detect illness in real-time, weeks earlier than any alternative. And by triaging users to the right services and care they need, Kinsa drives earlier response by the ill, the key to stopping the next big outbreak from becoming an epidemic."

With geo-based alerts and a local "health weather" status, Kinsa prompts precautionary measures to stop the spread of illness, including disinfecting more, getting a flu vaccine, and staying home when ill.

Specific features of Kinsa's updated app can be viewed here.

Kinsa thermometers, sold in over 8,000 retailers nationwide (including Target, CVS, Buy Buy Baby, and Amazon), are also distributed at no cost to over 150,000 families, school nurses and teachers at more than 2,000 elementary schools across the country as part of their philanthropic FLUency program.

Kinsa's mission is to help individuals and communities stop the spread of infectious illness. To achieve this mission, Kinsa has built a communication network that connects more than a million users with a free app, email alerts, and the first device used when illness is suspected -- a thermometer. Kinsa studies the unique features of an illness and incorporates what's circulating nearby to offer personalized guidance from symptom onset through recovery. By analyzing geographic illness trends, Kinsa quickly identifies at-risk areas and mobilizes the organizations that can help stop the spread. Kinsa, founded in 2012 by Inder Singh, former EVP of the Clinton Foundation's Health Access Initiative, was awarded the Grand Prize in Medical Innovation by the Cleveland Clinic.

