Tech for Good Awards to recognise innovation that inspires

LONDON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new awards programme launched today will recognise and champion the organisations and individuals harnessing technology to achieve social, environmental, humanitarian and other positive contributions to public and planetary good.

The Stack 's inaugural Tech for Good awards, sponsored by enterprise software company Red Hat, are open to any business or individual, anywhere in the world: the only qualification for entry is that the nominated project must have used technology to deliver a tangible good.

Recognition will be awarded across three categories -- startups, medium-sized businesses and large / multinational enterprises -- after judging by an experienced, independent panel. Whether it's a business using geospatial data to fight deforestation, an entrepreneur using Bitcoin to channel funds to human rights organisations, or a laboratory pioneering the use of machine learning to reduce drug development times, any project has a chance of making the finals.

In keeping with the awards' theme, 25% of all application fees will be donated to the Earth Innovation Institute, a non-profit organisation that works to advance climate-friendly rural development around the world. The Stack's Tech for Good awards will be judged by an independent panel of experts: Charlie Paton, CEO of multiple award-winning sustainability business Seawater Greenhouse, Christina Hammond-Aziz, managing director of consultancy Rainmaker Solutions, and Dr Louise Beaumont, investor and working group chair, TechUK.

"When people talk about technology changing the world, they usually mean delivering improvements to the way we do business," said Ed Targett, co-founder of The Stack's Tech for Good Awards. "Important as that is, these same technologies often have much more far-reaching applications that can alleviate many of the problems our planet faces."

"If 2020 taught us anything, it's that humanity can achieve remarkable things when we come together to solve challenges that affect us all. That's why we want to champion the people and organisations who are helping to make the world a better place through technology. From climate change to human rights, pollution to education, we want to hear from those who are making a real difference where it's needed most; whether you are an NGO, entrepreneur, developer, or working on a project led by a technology multinational."

Earth Innovation Institute chairman Daniel Nepstad said: "We are thrilled to have the support of The Stack's Tech for Good Awards, which will spotlight groundbreaking projects that leverage technology to solve the single most important challenge confronting our planet."

"As an organization that works directly with communities, governments, and the private sector to build the kind of partnerships needed to protect the world's tropical forests and stabilize the climate, we know the critical role that technology can play in achieving this goal. We're excited to see the many innovative ideas we expect to come forward and are grateful to be a part of this exciting campaign."

The closing deadline for applications is April 30, 2021.

To enter The Stack's Tech for Good awards, visit

https://thestack.technology/the-stack-tech-for-good-awards/

About The Stack

The Stack is a new business technology publication, founded in 2020. We are firmly focussed on digital transformation (across industry verticals) and how technology can help organisations gain a competitive, sustainable edge in a rapidly changing world.

We are keenly interested in telling the stories of — and sharing the experiences of — those in senior IT roles and regularly feature interviews with CIOs, CDOs, CISOs and beyond. Readers can also expect regular news, guest insight, and in-depth feature articles intended to supporting a community of IT practitioners by sharing expertise, case studies, news and more.

Our team is also unapologetically interested in the latest tools and techniques from the technology vendor world and – critically – how they can help transform enterprises for the better.

About The Earth Innovation Institute

Earth Innovation Institute works to advance climate-friendly rural development through innovative approaches to sustainable farming, forestry and fisheries in tropical regions around the world.

As world demand for food, fiber, feed and fuel outpaces supply, increases in production are urgently needed. Increased production must be achieved while maintaining and rebuilding forests and fisheries, and slowing the release of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. Tropical nations hold the greatest potential to produce more food for the planet. By increasing the productivity of already-cleared land and building on recent successes in slowing deforestation, we can feed more people while ending deforestation and mitigating climate change.

At Earth Innovation Institute, we foster this transition to low-emission rural development – a shift to economic growth that keeps forests and fisheries intact and rewards farmers, ranchers, and fishermen for using sustainable practices.

Contact:

Nishal Ratanji

[email protected]

SOURCE The Stack