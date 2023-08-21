Tech Giants 3M, Dow, and Henkel Propel Global Thermal Interface Material (TIM) Market to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

21 Aug, 2023, 22:00 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermal Interface Materials: Technologies, Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

 The global thermal interface material (TIM) market is projected to experience significant growth, with estimations indicating a rise from the current market value of $3.9 billion in 2023 to an impressive $6.8 billion by 2028. This analysis is based on a comprehensive report segmented by material type, end user, and geography.

The report offers an overview of the global TIM market and analyzes prevailing market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the study provides estimated market data for the period from 2023 to 2028, with revenue forecasts categorized based on material type, end user, and geographical region.

The market values are calculated using a triangulation method that considers parameters such as total revenue from TIM providers, primary interview results, and secondary white paper information. The report provides insights into the end-user base across different regions, highlighting major trends, challenges, and the vendor landscape. Additionally, the report projects the global thermal interface materials market size for 2023 and provides future market size projections up to 2028.

A key highlight from the report is the projected growth of the global thermal interface materials market in 2023, signaling a trajectory that is expected to continue through 2028. The demand for electronic devices and the trend of device miniaturization are major drivers, creating challenges in effectively dissipating heat.

As electronic devices become smaller, heat dissipation becomes more complex. High-performance computing systems (HPC) used in various applications generate significant heat, which can damage components if not managed. Thermal interface materials (TIMs) emerge as a solution, effectively cooling electrical equipment and preventing overheating issues.

The estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% underlines the market's robust growth potential. This growth projection is driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences, increasing the demand for TIMs across sectors.

The report identifies companies strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for TIMs, based on proprietary technologies, product launches, and other competitive advantages. Market opportunities are explored through Porter's five forces analysis and value chain analysis, considering micro and macro environmental factors.

Furthermore, the report highlights the importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices within the TIM market, emphasizing consumer attitudes towards sustainability. It evaluates risks and opportunities while shedding light on ESG's role in shaping the industry landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Thermal Interface Materials: Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Drivers
  • Market Restraints
  • Market Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Material

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-Use Application

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Thermal Interface Materials Industry: An Esg Perspective

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Chapter 10 M&A and Funding Outlook

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

  • 3M Co.
  • Aegis Technology
  • Ai Technology Inc.
  • Akasa Corp.
  • Ametek Inc.
  • Aos Thermal Compounds
  • Arctic Silver Inc.
  • Boyd Corp.
  • Cast-Coat Inc.
  • Dow Inc.
  • Enerdyne Thermal Solutions Inc.
  • Epic Resins
  • Epoxies Etc.
  • Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa
  • Indium Corp.
  • Innovation Cooling LLC
  • Master Bond Inc.
  • Mc-21 Inc.
  • Mg Chemicals
  • Momentive
  • Parker Hannifin Corp.
  • Polycast International
  • Rogers Corp.
  • Seal King Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Sheldahl Corp.
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • T-Global Technology
  • Thermal Transfer Composites LLC
  • Timtronics
  • Universal Science
  • Vanguard Products Corp.
  • Wakefield Thermal Inc.
  • Zalman Tech Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ckbggf

Source: BCC Research

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

India Aviation MRO Market Report 2023: Growth Opportunities Amidst India's Skyrocketing Aviation Ambitions

Global Floating Offshore Wind Analysis Report 2023-2030: From Waves to Watts - Disruptive Technologies to Enhance Efficiency, Reduce Costs, and Improve Viability

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.