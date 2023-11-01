Tech Giants like Apple and Microsoft Lead the Way in the Booming Mixed Reality Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mixed Reality Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mixed reality market has experienced substantial growth, reaching a significant US$1,175.1 million in 2022. Industry experts anticipate even more promising prospects, with the market expected to surge to US$1,399.0 million by 2028, showcasing an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.71% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Mixed reality (MR), also known as hybrid reality, combines elements of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). Leveraging advancements in computer vision, display technologies, graphical processing, input systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing, MR offers a cost-effective, engaging, and time-efficient approach to training and interaction.

MR enables individuals to interact with virtual environments using next-generation sensing and imaging technologies, enhancing experiences with holographic representations. It is widely applied in healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, gaming and entertainment, architecture, and education industries globally.

Key Trends in the Mixed Reality Market:

The gaming and entertainment industry's increasing utilization of MR to provide users with immersive gaming experiences is a significant driver of market growth. Additionally, the education sector's adoption of MR to enhance learning through 3D videos and images while reducing errors contributes to a positive market outlook. The growing demand for high-quality virtual experiences, coupled with MR's application in interior design and architecture, further fuels market expansion.

Moreover, corporate events increasingly incorporate MR to connect with attendees, tell brand stories, and expand business reach. In the healthcare sector, MR finds use in surgical applications and medical training. The integration of big data and cloud computing technologies in MR, along with its adoption in aerospace and defense for better understanding and research, further strengthen market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

  • Hardware
    • Sensor
    • Semiconductor Component
    • Power Units
  • Software

Breakup by Device Type:

  • Wired Device
  • Wireless Device

Breakup by Application:

  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Architecture
  • Entertainment and Gaming
  • Medical
    • Simulation Training
    • Visualization of Scans
    • Simulation Surgery
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the industry include Apple Inc., Canon Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., EON Reality, Facebook Inc., HP Development Company L.P., HTC Corporation, Intel Corporation, Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, and more.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global mixed reality market performed and what are the future growth prospects?
  • What are the driving forces, constraints, and opportunities in the global mixed reality market?
  • What impact do each of these factors have on the global mixed reality market?
  • What are the major regional markets and the most attractive countries in the mixed reality market?
  • How is the market segmented based on component, and which component holds the highest potential?
  • How is the market segmented based on device type, and which type is most attractive?
  • How is the market segmented based on application, and which applications show the most promise?
  • What is the competitive landscape of the global mixed reality market, and who are the key players/companies?

