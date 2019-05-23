Tech, Health and Education Experts to Examine the Future of Kids, Tech, and Media at Digital Wellbeing Conference
May 23, 2019, 13:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Common Sense, the leading advocacy organization for kids in the digital age, in partnership with Stanford d.school, the Computer History Museum and Mozilla, will host top technologists, researchers, and public health experts at "Designing for Our Future: Solutions for Digital Well-Being" to discuss pressing issues such as data privacy, quality children's content, equity and ethical design.
WHO:
James P. Steyer, CEO and Founder, Common Sense
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
WHERE:
Computer History Museum
