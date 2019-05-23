Tech, Health and Education Experts to Examine the Future of Kids, Tech, and Media at Digital Wellbeing Conference

News provided by

Common Sense

May 23, 2019, 13:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Common Sense, the leading advocacy organization for kids in the digital age, in partnership with Stanford d.school, the Computer History Museum and Mozilla, will host top technologists, researchers, and public health experts at "Designing for Our Future: Solutions for Digital Well-Being" to discuss pressing issues such as data privacy, quality children's content, equity and ethical design.

At the day-long conference, Common Sense will release new research on parents, teens, screens and sleep, as well as, announce a book collaboration with Dave Eggers and 826 National.


WHO:

James P. Steyer, CEO and Founder, Common Sense
Tristan Harris, Founder, Center for Humane Technology
Ellen Pao, Co-Founder, Project Include
Alicia Blum Ross, Global Public Policy Lead, Google
Alicia Gray, Mozilla
Tony Sebro, Interim General Counsel, Wikimedia Foundation
Dr. Jenny Radesky, Pediatrician and Researcher
Craig Newmark, Founder, Craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies
Cameron Kasky, Co-Founder, March for Our Lives
Dave Eggers, author, and students from 826 National
...and many more!
Click here to see the full list of speakers and detailed agenda.


WHEN:

Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00am to 5:00pm


WHERE:

Computer History Museum
1401 N Shoreline Boulevard
Mountain View, CA 94043


Please RSVP by using the government employee link to bypass ticket purchase or RSVP to: Stephanie Ong, song@commonsense.org


Click here for livestream info

About Common Sense
Common Sense is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of kids and families by providing the trustworthy information, education, and independent voice they need to thrive in the 21st century. Learn more at commonsense.org.

Press contacts:
Stephanie Ong
song@commonsense.org
(415) 786-5568

Lisa Cohen
lcohen@commonsense.org
(310) 395-2544

Tanya Schevitz
Tschevitz@commonsense.org
(415) 298-5532

SOURCE Common Sense

Related Links

http://commonsense.org

Also from this source

Common Sense to Convene Industry, Health and Education Experts to ...

Common Sense Partners with Sesame Workshop for #DeviceFreeDinner...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Tech, Health and Education Experts to Examine the Future of Kids, Tech, and Media at Digital Wellbeing Conference

News provided by

Common Sense

May 23, 2019, 13:00 ET