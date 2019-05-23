Tech, Health and Education Experts to Examine the Future of Kids, Tech, and Media at Digital Wellbeing Conference

WHAT:

Common Sense, the leading advocacy organization for kids in the digital age, in partnership with Stanford d.school, the Computer History Museum and Mozilla, will host top technologists, researchers, and public health experts at "Designing for Our Future: Solutions for Digital Well-Being" to discuss pressing issues such as data privacy, quality children's content, equity and ethical design.



At the day-long conference, Common Sense will release new research on parents, teens, screens and sleep, as well as, announce a book collaboration with Dave Eggers and 826 National.