Tech Hiring Hot Across U.S., IT Leaders Prioritizing Security

- Miami, Detroit and Los Angeles are top cities adding to their tech teams

- 60 percent of companies plan to hire tech talent

- Dallas, Seattle and San Francisco are seeing more workers relocate to their cities

Robert Half Technology

07:27 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As security, cloud and digital projects in U.S. companies expand, so does the need for skilled tech professionals to support them. According to Robert Half Technology's latest research on the state of tech hiring, six out of 10 (60 percent) IT hiring decision makers plan to expand the size of their teams between now and the end of the year.

Top cities where companies plan to staff up their tech teams:

Robert Half Technology survey reveals hiring plans of IT decision makers through the end of the year.
  1. Miami
  2. Detroit
  3. Los Angeles
  4. Phoenix
  5. Charlotte

View national hiring plans and infographics with responses by city.

When asked to describe their top concerns, keeping IT systems and company information safe ranked first, followed by investing in new technologies, upgrading business systems for efficiency, and innovation. Further, tech leaders in 21 of the 26 major metropolitan areas included in the study listed security as their biggest priority, after recruitment.

What skill sets do tech hiring decision makers want most for their teams? Survey respondents cited cybersecurity and cloud security (tied for first), followed by cloud computing and cloud architecture, as the most desired areas of expertise.

"Business needs surrounding security, cloud and digital transformation are outpacing the supply of talent, and technology leaders are facing difficulties staffing open roles," said Jeff Weber, executive director of Robert Half Technology. "Employers should be discerning about what skills are must-haves versus what can be trained for on the job and move quickly with offers when they meet strong candidates."

Additionally, it seems tech professionals are willing to relocate for opportunities: More than eight in 10 tech leaders (81 percent) said they are seeing more tech talent move to their cities for career opportunities.

Top cities where leaders are seeing tech talent relocate for career opportunities:

  1. Dallas
  2. Seattle
  3. San Francisco
  4. Houston
  5. Miami

About the Research
The online survey was developed by Robert Half Technology and conducted by a leading independent research firm. The report is based on responses from more than 2,600 senior managers in 26 major U.S. markets. All respondents were screened to have hiring authority for the information systems or information technology department of a company and were asked to provide a six-month hiring outlook. The margin of error is +/-1.9 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.

About Robert Half Technology
With more than 120 locations worldwide, Robert Half Technology is a leading provider of technology professionals for initiatives ranging from web development and multiplatform systems integration to network security and technical support. Robert Half Technology offers online job search services at roberthalf.com/technology. Visitors can also request a copy of the Robert Half Technology 2018 Salary Guide.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-hiring-hot-across-us-it-leaders-prioritizing-security-300671252.html

