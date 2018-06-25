Tech Hiring Hot Across U.S., IT Leaders Prioritizing Security

Miami Detroit Los Angeles Phoenix Charlotte

View national hiring plans and infographics with responses by city.

When asked to describe their top concerns, keeping IT systems and company information safe ranked first, followed by investing in new technologies, upgrading business systems for efficiency, and innovation. Further, tech leaders in 21 of the 26 major metropolitan areas included in the study listed security as their biggest priority, after recruitment.

What skill sets do tech hiring decision makers want most for their teams? Survey respondents cited cybersecurity and cloud security (tied for first), followed by cloud computing and cloud architecture, as the most desired areas of expertise.

"Business needs surrounding security, cloud and digital transformation are outpacing the supply of talent, and technology leaders are facing difficulties staffing open roles," said Jeff Weber, executive director of Robert Half Technology. "Employers should be discerning about what skills are must-haves versus what can be trained for on the job and move quickly with offers when they meet strong candidates."

Additionally, it seems tech professionals are willing to relocate for opportunities: More than eight in 10 tech leaders (81 percent) said they are seeing more tech talent move to their cities for career opportunities.

Top cities where leaders are seeing tech talent relocate for career opportunities:

Dallas Seattle San Francisco Houston Miami

About the Research

The online survey was developed by Robert Half Technology and conducted by a leading independent research firm. The report is based on responses from more than 2,600 senior managers in 26 major U.S. markets. All respondents were screened to have hiring authority for the information systems or information technology department of a company and were asked to provide a six-month hiring outlook. The margin of error is +/-1.9 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.

About Robert Half Technology

With more than 120 locations worldwide, Robert Half Technology is a leading provider of technology professionals for initiatives ranging from web development and multiplatform systems integration to network security and technical support. Robert Half Technology offers online job search services at roberthalf.com/technology. Visitors can also request a copy of the Robert Half Technology 2018 Salary Guide.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-hiring-hot-across-us-it-leaders-prioritizing-security-300671252.html

SOURCE Robert Half Technology