Tech hiring momentum continues as tech occupations and new job postings increase, CompTIA analysis reveals

Unemployment rate for tech occupations falls to 2.9%

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology occupation employment posted gains in June and new tech job postings increased for the sixth consecutive month, indicating that demand for technology skills remains resilient, analysis by CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral IT training and certifications, reveals.

Tech occupation employment, which includes technology professionals working in all industry sectors, increased by 47,000 workers in June, CompTIA's analysis of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) #JobsReport data shows.1 The unemployment rate for tech occupations fell to 2.9%, compared to the national rate of 4.2%.

"Employers are ramping up their technology investments and hiring the talent needed to support them." Post this

Employer demand for new tech talent remains strong, with companies listing more than 280,000 new job postings for tech occupations last month.2 June was also the second consecutive month that active tech job postings topped 600,000.3

"June's employment data suggests that employers are ramping up their technology investments and hiring the talent needed to support them," said Seth Robinson, vice president for industry research at CompTIA. "Even as some tech companies announce layoffs, employers in other industries are accelerating digital transformation initiatives and moving from AI experimentation to implementation."

Employment at tech sector companies decreased by about 900 jobs last month. New hiring in tech manufacturing and IT and software services were offset by job losses in telecommunications and cloud infrastructure. These shifting hiring patterns underscore how demand for tech talent continues to evolve with changing business conditions and investment priorities.

The "CompTIA Tech Jobs Report" is available at https://www.comptia.org/en-us/resources/research/tech-jobs-report/.

About CompTIA

CompTIA, Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral training and certification products in the information technology (IT) space. Over four million CompTIA certifications have been awarded to current and aspiring technology workers, business professionals, government and military personnel, career changers, students and others. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions, governments, training providers and workforce development organizations, CompTIA uses best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources to help job seekers reach their full potential and employers develop skilled technical talent. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

[email protected]

630-678-8468

1 Monthly occupation level data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics tends to experience higher levels of variance and volatility.

2 Labor market data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and employer job postings from Lightcast may be subject to backward revisions.

3 Active job postings include new postings added by employers in the latest month and open postings carried over from previous months.

SOURCE CompTIA