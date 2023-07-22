Tech Hub LIVE 2023: Third Annual Event Spotlights Companies Committed to Practical Solutions

News provided by

Meister Media Worldwide

22 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

DES MOINES, Iowa, July 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Hub LIVE, the premier event dedicated to data-driven solutions in agriculture, is set to open its doors next week. Bringing together the largest gathering of ag tech practitioners, thought leaders, and innovative solution providers, Tech Hub LIVE delivers insights and technologies to implement in the upcoming growing season.

Continue Reading

Tech Hub LIVE offers an unparalleled opportunity for ag retailers, distributors, consultants, manufacturers, and other stakeholders in the ag supply chain to discover the latest advancements in decision-making and analytics software, with an exhibit hall featuring over 75 booths and meeting rooms. With over 88 speakers, including 19 tech talks, 19 fireside chats, 17 roundtable discussion groups, and 10 breakout sessions, participants will be equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to turn new technology opportunities into practical business advantages on the farm.

The success of Tech Hub LIVE would not be possible without the generous support of our partners, sponsors, and exhibitors. These industry leaders play a pivotal role in driving innovation and progress in agriculture technology. Attendees will interact directly with vendors, learn about their products and services, and stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving ag tech industry.

High-level partners elevating and driving ag tech advancement are:
Proagrica
Ever.Ag for Agribusiness
Greater Des Moines Partnership
Indigo Ag Inc

Visionary Exhibitors include:
Agworld
AquaSpy
Corteva Agriscience
EarthOptics
Planet
Raven Industries

Supporting organizations:
AgGateway
Agribusiness Association of Iowa
Agricultural Retailers Association
BioConnect Iowa

You can view the complete exhibitor list, here.

The future of agriculture technology is being shaped at Tech Hub LIVE, where collaboration, innovation, and networking merge to inspire growth in the industry. Attendees can anticipate exciting sessions, discussions, tech talks, and special events designed to foster connections and create lasting partnerships.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to gather with industry friends and colleagues next week at Tech Hub LIVE. Register today!

For media inquiries, please contact:
Amy Reddington
[email protected]

About Tech Hub LIVE:
Tech Hub LIVE is an annual event dedicated to data-driven solutions for the agriculture industry. Bringing together thought leaders, practitioners, and innovative companies, Tech Hub LIVE drives progress and innovation in the ag tech sector. The event offers an exhibit hall, tech talks, fireside chats, roundtables, and breakout sessions to provide attendees with actionable insights and cutting-edge technologies to implement in their operations.

SOURCE Meister Media Worldwide

Also from this source

Tech Hub LIVE Conference and Expo Announces Keynote Presenter Dr. Alyssa Whitcraft, Director of NASA Harvest and NASA Acres

Announcing the Keynote Speakers for the AgriBusiness Global Trade Summit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.