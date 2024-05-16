Tech Hub LIVE 2024: Premier Event for Advancing Tech-Enabled Agriculture

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech-Driven. Customer-Focused. Smart Solutions for Modern Agriculture. The much anticipated Tech Hub LIVE Conference and Expo, powered by CropLife Media Group®, taking place July 29-31, 2024, at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. This premier event promises to deliver an innovative and forward-looking experience for all participants, emphasizing the latest tech-enabled solutions for the agriculture industry.

Tech Hub LIVE is recognized as the leading event for advancing data-driven agriculture, attracting a diverse group of stakeholders, including ag retailers, distributors, consultants, manufacturers, and other key players in the ag supply chain. The event provides a platform for professionals to explore and leverage the latest technological innovations, ensuring practical business advantages on the farm.

Tech Hub LIVE offers an expansive range of features encompassing all segments of data-driven agriculture. Attendees will benefit from engaging sessions, roundtable discussions, keynote addresses, and an extensive expo hall showcasing cutting-edge technologies. The event is designed to foster collaboration and innovation, providing critical insights and practical solutions to advance the food value chain.

Key Features of Tech Hub LIVE 2024:

Women in Ag Tech @ Tech Hub LIVE: A pre-conference opportunity to connect and engage with leading women in the ag tech industry

A pre-conference opportunity to connect and engage with leading women in the ag tech industry Welcome Party : Kick off the event with a Top Gun-themed networking event on the evening of July 29th . Enjoy food, drinks, music, and games while meeting up with your industry friends!

Kick off the event with a Top Gun-themed networking event on the evening of . Enjoy food, drinks, music, and games while meeting up with your industry friends! Keynote Address Hear from Ted McKinney , Chief Executive Officer of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), who will share insights on the future of agriculture.

Hear from , Chief Executive Officer of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), who will share insights on the future of agriculture. Roundtable Discussions : Join subject matter experts for facilitated discussions on various topics, including in-field ag tech tools, weed management technology, and AI-driven strategies for agri-food supply chain success.

: Join subject matter experts for facilitated discussions on various topics, including in-field ag tech tools, weed management technology, and AI-driven strategies for agri-food supply chain success. Expo Hall: Explore the latest innovations and technologies from leading ag tech companies and organizations.

Powered by CropLife Media Group®, the nation's leading voice for the ag retail industry, in collaboration with the Global Ag Tech InitiativeSM and AgriBusiness Global brands, along with our partners Ever.Ag, Greater Des Moines Partnership, and Telus Agriculture, and supporting organizations Agricultural Retailers Association, AgGateway, FIRA 2024, and AgriBusiness Association of Iowa, Tech Hub LIVE is designed to foster collaboration and innovation, providing valuable insights and practical solutions to advance agribusiness. For more information and to register, visit Tech Hub LIVE.

