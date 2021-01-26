Tech Impact Launches Community Help Desk to Improve Digital Access for Students, Parents and Teachers

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the Delaware Department of Technology and Information and the Delaware Department of Education, Tech Impact today announced the launch of a Community Help Desk initiative, funded through a portion of Delaware's allocation through the federal CARES Act to support workforce development and broadband access. The new contact center, staffed by recent graduates of Tech Impact's workforce development program ITWorks, enables students, parents, and teachers to access information, service, and support as they navigate the complexities around remote and hybrid learning environments.

When the COVID-19 pandemic required the majority of students to attend school online, the State of Delaware invested in improving access to devices as well as broadband connectivity and affordability. Although these improvements are useful and allow students to take advantage of the multitude of information and platforms available online, Tech Impact's Feasibility Study found that support and training are also imperative to ensure students, teachers, and families can make the most of their digital access.

"Tech Impact is a nonprofit on a mission to use technology to better serve the world and we are proud to partner with the state agencies to stand up a community help desk to support all students, parents, and teachers in Delaware with technical issues related to distance learning during the pandemic," commented Francis Johnson, Managing Director, Technology Services at Tech Impact. "The Community Help Desk will provide extra support to school district IT departments inundated with calls and act as an easy-to-use resource for students who are experiencing device and connective challenges. We understand the challenges of remote learning and we believe that offering IT support to educators and students in Delaware will help to reduce these challenges so the focus can remain on education."

Initially, Tech Impact has partnered with Delaware's Indian River School District to get the Community Help Desk up and running. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit expects additional school districts to sign on in the coming weeks.

"DTI continues to focus on making a dent in the digital divide — from getting devices into the hands of every student to making high-speed internet a reality for all Delawareans," said Chief Information Officer Jason Clarke. "The Community Help Desk aims to remove barriers associated with technology and access by providing a community of experienced instructors and support staff. We hope to see school districts/charters and families across the state take full advantage of the Help Desk as they leverage technology and adapt to the hybrid learning environments created by the pandemic."

Delaware residents can call the Community Help Desk at 844-800-1007. The toll-free line is open 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tech Impact is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Funded with Coronavirus Relief Fund (the "CRF") in section 5001 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") by the Delaware Department of Labor and the Delaware Workforce Development Board.

