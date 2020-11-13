Tech Impact Launches Delaware's First IT Technology Support Apprenticeship Program

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with National Apprenticeship Week, Tech Impact's Tech Hire Delaware program, in partnership with the Delaware IT Industry Council and Apprenti, announced today the launch of Delaware's first Registered IT Technology Support Apprenticeship program. The new program, with funding supported by JP Morgan Chase & Co., will develop highly-skilled IT talent to meet the increasing employer demand throughout the region, primarily in the financial tech industry.

"Tech Impact is excited to launch a modern-day apprentice program for modern-day tech," said Patrick Callihan, Executive Director of Tech Impact. "The Delaware and Philadelphia region is one of the fastest-growing in the US. There is a strong demand here for IT talent, resulting in the need for a pipeline of highly-skilled workers to fill roles. Our new apprenticeship program will do just that—not only fill jobs with top employers in the region but also tap and develop an inclusive new talent pool to meet those needs."

Marlette Funding LLC, based in Wilmington, is the developer and operator of the Best Egg consumer-lending platform, is the first to offer the apprenticeship program in Delaware. They recently selected the apprentice after he completed initial assessments and interviews conducted by Tech Impact. He will begin coursework this fall, followed by Marlette's IT Support Professional apprenticeship beginning in January 2021.

"As we continue to expand our footprint in the Wilmington area, we are excited to partner with Tech Impact to create opportunities for our residents. I believe that this partnership will not only help fuel our local economy, it'll help find talent in alternative locations and start to diversify roles within fintech companies. It's becoming more important that we focus on the growth and development of our state and this is a step in the right direction," says Brian Conneen, CTO of Best Egg.

The IT Technology Support Apprenticeship program comes on the heels of Tech Impact, a 501(c)(3) provider of nonprofit technology solutions and award-winning IT training programs for underserved youth, receiving $2 million in CARES Act funding for its Tech Hire Delaware program which acts as the intermediary service provider, partnering with Delaware's workforce system to recruit hundreds of people into free certificate training programs. Once students are placed, Tech Hire Delaware also provides career counseling services and then connects graduates with employers.

Apprenticeships are full-time jobs that include on-the-job training and classroom instruction, allowing apprentices to earn while they learn. To be part of the apprenticeship program, experience in IT is not required. Interested applicants can learn more by registering here.

Equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Funded with Coronavirus Relief Fund (the "CRF") in section 5001 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") by the Delaware Department of Labor and the Delaware Workforce Development Board.

Related Links

Tech Hire Delaware Website

SOURCE Tech Impact