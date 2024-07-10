Tech in Motion Announces 2024 Timmy Awards Finalists, Recognizing Top Tech Employers in North America

Eight North American Winners to Be Announced Later this Fall at Live Timmy Awards Ceremony

BOSTON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech in Motion, Motion Recruitment's tech event series and community platform, has announced the finalists for the 2024 Timmy Awards, which celebrates the best tech workplaces, startups and managers to work for across North America.

Tech in Motion is an international community of 350,000 tech professionals, leaders, and entrepreneurs shaping the future of technology across North America. The Timmy Awards recognize top leaders and places to work for as a technologist in North America, hosted by Tech in Motion to celebrate the inspiring innovation and ongoing evolution in this ever-changing industry.

Chosen from hundreds of nominees across eight award categories, the 140 finalists include notable brands like NBCUniversal, Staples, SpotHero, and Ericsson, among many other innovative brands and leaders. The community finds out who takes home the coveted North American Timmy Awards later this fall, selected by a panel of expert judges from major tech companies like Meta, Oracle, and Citibank.

"We're honored to have the opportunity to recognize the top leaders and employers in tech through the annual Timmy Awards," said Lindsay Lewis, Executive Director of Marketing at Motion Recruitment, Tech in Motion's founder. "We continue to be impressed by the innovation and impact of our Timmys finalists within the community, especially at a time when recognizing true leadership and fostering continuous growth in tech workplaces is vital in this ever-changing industry."

This year's Timmy Awards have been revamped, with new categories that give a nod to the future of work and better represent the evolving tech community; this year will include "best of" city highlights instead of regional awards, focusing on quality over proximity to tech hubs, and in-person events incorporated back into the program offering for the first time since 2019.

New for the 2024 Timmy Awards:

In addition to a return to in-person events as a part of the awards program, this year's Timmy Awards adds three new categories, Technology Team of the Year, Best Remote Work Culture, and Community Choice Award, to the usual lineup of award categories, including Best Tech Startup, Best Tech Manager, Best Tech Work Culture, Best Tech Workplace for Diversity and Best Tech for Good.

Technology Team of the Year: This award recognizes a subset of an entire tech organization, such as a particular security or software team, that has demonstrated unwavering dedication to advancing their company's overall mission.

Best Remote Work Culture: Whether investing in cutting-edge project management or communication tech, actively promoting a healthy work-life balance, facilitating virtual team bonding activities, or offering regular recognition, these nominees go above and beyond to ensure their tech talent feel valued and supported.

Community Choice Award: Technologists across North America can vote here for their favorite companies and tech leaders to win a Community Choice Award. Unlike other Timmys, Community Choice Awards are decided by a popular vote for each award category.

Learn more about the 2024 Timmy Awards and how you can be a part of the biggest night in tech, visit techinmotion.com to learn about all our other events and webinars, and follow us on Instagram @techinmotionevents, Twitter (X) @tech_in_motion, facebook.com/techinmotionevents and linkedin.com/company/tech-in-motion-events.

About:

Motion Recruitment provides IT Staffing & Consulting solutions across North America to meet the mission critical demand for IT Temp, Contract-to-Hire, Direct Hire, Statement of Work, Managed Solutions, and Project Deliverables. Motion Recruitment's Staffing Solutions leverage a high-touch, specialized, and team-based approach to filling the most challenging IT positions for Software, Mobile, Data, Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Product + UX, Functional, and Telecommunications talent. Learn more about their specialized IT Staffing solutions at motionrecruitment.com.

Tech in Motion is a North American events and community platform bringing local tech professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a passion project in 2011 by IT staffing firm Motion Recruitment, is now an organization of over 300,000 members across 14 chapters in North America: Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, D.C., LA, NYC, Orange County, Philadelphia, Phoenix, SF, Silicon Valley and Toronto. Visit www.techinmotion.com for more details.

SOURCE Tech in Motion