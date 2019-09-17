Tech in Motion Announces Triblio as Best Tech Workplace for Diversity Finalist in 2019 Timmy Awards

RESTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech in Motion selects Triblio as a finalist for the Best Tech Workplace for Diversity category for its annual Timmy Awards, which recognizes the top workplaces for tech professionals in the Washington, D.C. area. Two Workplace for Diversity awards will be announced in October. The local community can determine who will be crowned with the Community Favorite award by voting here until September 27th, while the Judge's Choice winner will be chosen by a panel of expert judges.

Founded in 2014 by Andre Yee and Mike Ball, Triblio provides account-based marketing (ABM) software to enable the modern marketer to scale 1:1 account personalization for pipeline impact. The platform combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation to offer the most complete and advanced platform for orchestrating multi-channel ABM campaigns.

"Triblio is excited to keep building a diverse tech team and company culture. We strive to attract candidates with a diverse skillset and background because we see firsthand that this approach encourages collaboration and innovation between teams," says Andre Yee, CEO and Founder of Triblio. "From the start, diversity has been a core value to the company. Employees are encouraged to share unique perspectives that enable us to think outside the box, reach better solutions, and create a more dynamic and fulfilling work environment."

"We're excited to have not one, but two awards recognizing diverse thinking and collaboration this year. Getting the opportunity to celebrate the inclusion, innovation and growth in the community through the Timmy Awards is beyond exciting," says Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Motion Recruitment, creator of Tech in Motion . "Companies have realized diversity is a necessary ingredient for company creativity and success, and we're looking forward to recognizing that."

About Triblio

Triblio's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Triblio combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channels. These campaign tools and analytics run on a proprietary AI-powered purchase intent engine that scores the level of interest each account has in making a purchase. With Triblio, customers like FinancialForce, Plex, and Trapeze Group scale 1:1 account targeting to grow awareness, engagement, and pipeline within their target accounts. Triblio's ABM platform has won CODiE awards for 3 years in a row. To learn more, visit www.triblio.com

About Tech in Motion Events

Tech in Motion is an international events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project in 2011 between IT recruiting firms Jobspring Partners and Workbridge Associates, part of the Motion Recruitment network, grew into an organization of over 190,000 members across 12 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, LA, Orange County, and Toronto. Please visit techinmotionevents.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors, and events.

