Tech in Motion Selects Viventium's Simon Yoffe as Best Tech Manager Finalist for 2019 Timmy Awards

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech in Motion has chosen Simon Yoffe of Viventium as a finalist for the Best Tech Manager category in this year's annual Timmy Awards , which recognizes the top workplaces for tech professionals. Winners will be announced at a live ceremony this October, with two awards per category. The local community will crown one Community Favorite by submitting votes here , through September 27th, while an expert panel of judges will determine the Judge's Choice winner.

"The greatest asset of any service-oriented tech company is their people,'' says Dan Neuburger, CEO of Viventium. "We're proud of the highly effective, and inclusive, environment created in our IT organization by Simon and we're not surprised that he is a finalist for Best Tech Manager as he represents our outstanding tech team."

Selection of Best Tech Manager by Tech in Motion is based on a manager's proven ability to promote career growth in their team, inspire innovation, go above and beyond to ensure a great team culture, and employ a clear and communicated vision to produce a great product.

"Having innovative finalists year-after-year speaks to the growth of the tech community here, and the event series has the honor of celebrating those leaders of change in each workplace," says Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Motion Recruitment, creator of Tech in Motion. "Each finalist was chosen for exemplifying a 'Best Tech Manager' and we're excited to see who takes home a Timmy."

About Viventium

Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and design anyone can use with ease. Our unmatched software is built with you and for you, enabling your company to achieve its true potential. Viventium brings HCM to life — one remarkable experience at a time. For more information, visit Viventium.com .

About Tech in Motion Events

Tech in Motion is an international events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project in 2011 between IT recruiting firms Jobspring Partners and Workbridge Associates , part of the Motion Recruitment network, grew into an organization of over 190,000 members across 12 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, LA, Orange County and Toronto. Please visit techinmotionevents.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors and events.

SOURCE Viventium

Related Links

https://www.viventium.com

