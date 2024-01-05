Tech industry employment increases for the month, CompTIA report shows

News provided by

CompTIA

05 Jan, 2024, 12:22 ET

Tech services, software development and cloud infrastructure drive job gains

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech industry employment gains were positive for the month in contrast to several lagging measures, a continuation of the mixed signals era, according to analysis by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

Continue Reading

Tech industry employment experienced a net increase of 12,922 new positions, the largest monthly gain since April 2023, CompTIA's analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) #JobsReport data reveals.¹ Jobs were added in four of the five primary sub-sectors, led by technology services and software development (+8,500) and cloud infrastructure and related positions (+4,400). Tech manufacturing led by semiconductors also had a solid month (+1,600).

Technology occupations throughout the economy declined by 79,000 positions last month.² The unemployment rate for tech occupations increased to 2.3%. In comparison the national unemployment rate stands at 3.7%.

"Tech employment remains on solid footing," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer at CompTIA. "Despite the ongoing pattern of mixed signals in the labor market tracking data, the optimistic outlook continues to hold."

Job postings for tech occupations also fell back. Active job postings for tech positions totaled nearly 364,000, including 142,295 newly added by employers in December.³ Employer hiring for artificial intelligence job roles and specialized skills continues to exceed the 10% threshold as a percentage of all tech job postings.

Industries with the largest volumes of tech job postings included professional, scientific and technical services; administrative and support services; and manufacturing. Among metropolitan markets, Washington, New York, Dallas, Chicago and Los Angeles had the most tech job openings, while Pittsburgh and Providence recorded modest month over month gains in postings.

The "CompTIA Tech Jobs Report" is available at https://www.comptia.org/content/tech-jobs-report.

About CompTIA
The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Millions of current and aspiring technology workers around the world rely on CompTIA for the training, education and professional certifications that give them the confidence and skills to work in tech. https://www.comptia.org/

Media Contact
Steven Ostrowski
CompTIA
[email protected]
630.678.8468

¹ Labor market data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and employer job posting data from Lightcast may be subject to backward revisions.
² Monthly occupation level data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics tends to experience higher levels of variance and volatility.
³Active job postings include open postings carried over from previous months and new postings added by employers

SOURCE CompTIA

Also from this source

CompTIA 2024 product vision extends the depth and breadth of learning options for students and career professionals

CompTIA 2024 product vision extends the depth and breadth of learning options for students and career professionals

CompTIA, the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body, today unveiled an ambitious 2024 product vision that...
Deciphering AI, cybersecurity governance and career transparency headline 10 trends to watch in CompTIA's IT Industry Outlook 2024

Deciphering AI, cybersecurity governance and career transparency headline 10 trends to watch in CompTIA's IT Industry Outlook 2024

The explosion of generative artificial intelligence (AI), the enormity of cybersecurity issues and the evolution of hiring and retention practices...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.