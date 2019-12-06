Tech Industry Heavyweight Joins SiFive - Manoj Gujral Tapped As SVP & GM of Silicon Business Unit

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiFive, Inc., the leading provider of commercial RISC-V processor IP and silicon solutions, today announced that Manoj Gujral has joined the company as senior vice president and co-general manager of the SiFive silicon business unit. SiFive continues to invest in the democratization of access to silicon, most recently announcing the SiFive Learn Inventor board, the world's first RISC-V based device to become Amazon FreeRTOS qualified. The SiFive Learn Inventor board was developed to demonstrate the potential for creating differentiated products based on existing validated and qualified designs to accelerate go to market while including customer IP integration.

"SiFive is positioned to take full advantage of the switch from off-the-shelf products to domain-specific SoCs designed in partnership with leading IP providers," said Gujral. "The growth of computer vision and industrial IoT devices that require designs tailored to workload-specific requirements will benefit from the SiFive silicon business unit's capabilities to rapidly enable differentiated products."

Gujral brings more than 25 years of experience in system architecture and business unit management in developing revenue streams based on disruptive new products. Gujral has held several general manager positions at leading tech companies including NVIDIA, Cavium, Cypress Semiconductor, and several innovative startups.

"We warmly welcome Manoj to SiFive as his proven ability to define strategic vision and drive quality will further sharpen SiFive's focus on silicon design and production," said Dr. Naveed Sherwani, president and CEO of SiFive. "The need for domain-specific designs is increasing and Manoj's demonstrated ability in system architecture will ensure SiFive growth."

Gujral holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Oregon State University and a Masters of Business Administration from San Jose State University. He has completed the Standford University Graduate School of Business Executive Leadership Program and holds ten patents in the field of system architecture.

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. Led by a team of seasoned silicon executives and the RISC-V inventors, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers in all market verticals to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. With 15 offices worldwide, SiFive has backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK Hynix, Intel Capital, and Western Digital. For more information, www.sifive.com.

