Tech Industry Veteran Patrick Donoghue Joins Truckstop.com as Chief Financial Officer

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop.com, the largest neutral freight matching marketplace in North America, announced today that Patrick Donoghue has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Donoghue has more than 25 years of experience spanning large and small cap companies, both public and private, across multiple industries.

Patrick Donoghue, CFO, Truckstop.com

"Patrick's leadership style aligns closely with our company values and his experience growing private equity-backed, technology-enabled businesses will be invaluable in our company's next phase of growth," said Paris Cole, CEO, Truckstop.com.

Donoghue joins Truckstop.com from Trilogy Education Services, an EdTech company that develops technology bootcamps in partnership with leading universities around the world to reskill and upskill students into technology fields. He brings an extensive portfolio of skills and experience to Truckstop.com, having previously led finance, accounting, corporate strategy and development, investor relations, and technology for high-growth SAAS and tech-enabled services companies. His expertise in helping companies scale for growth has led to the two largest exits of EdTech businesses to public companies, including Trilogy's recent acquisition by 2U for $750 million.

"What excites me about joining Truckstop.com is the ability to work within a great culture and develop technology solutions that will change an industry," said Donoghue. "The team at Truckstop has built an incredible culture that is powering the company to develop the next generation network that will drive value and efficiency across the supply chain."

Donoghue's last several CFO positions were in EdTech. Prior to that, Donoghue held senior finance roles with CCC Information Services, the leading provider of innovative cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies and apps for the automotive, insurance, and collision repair industries. He began his career building his finance and strategy acumen within the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries. Donoghue holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Illinois and an M.B.A. in Finance and International Business from the University of Chicago.

"Truckstop.com is the trusted partner that has the neutrality the freight industry wants and needs to build the market exchange all parties will participate in - and benefit from," continued Donoghue. "Combining deep industry knowledge with superior technology, all focused on bringing incremental value and success to its customers, is the Truckstop.com differentiator. I look forward to working with the team to enable future success for our partners and customers."

Donoghue replaces Mark Robinson. Robinson retired in October to spend time with his family.

