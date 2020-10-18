Tech Innovation Global Incorporated® announces collaboration with COVID-19 Screening Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Innovation Global, a USFCR Inc., Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB/EDWOSB) Incorporated in 2019, is collaborating with Electronic Caregiver for COVID-19 screening. As the seasonal flu is upcoming, people at highest risk for severe diseases and death include seniors and those with underlying conditions such as hypertension, cancer, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease, cancer, diabetes, and hypertension. Screening symptoms and temperatures as individuals enter facilities and buildings for identification can provide a safer environment and is available through Electronic Caregiver Telehealth services. Screening can assist in determining if the situation is COVID or not COVID. Screening can also assist or improve COVID-19 transmissions at facilities, gatherings, schools, universities, and the national market. Screening can also assist those at a higher risk of exposure who live in communities with sustained positivity rates/transmission, health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients and close contacts of patients. Corporate setting and plans are also available as it is estimated that 40% of people infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic. The chance of transmission from people with no symptoms is 75%.

Registered dietitians can assist, including virtually, at Real Healthy Habits, Garcia, RDN and several other services for post COVID-19 to assist you. Screening services will also refer your patients to a testing site, emergency room or doctor(s) in the area.