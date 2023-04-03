Tech Innovator Geo Martin Secures Revolutionary Patent for Convergence of Entertainment and NFTs

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geo Martin, a pioneering tech innovator with a rich background in the entertainment industry, has obtained a remarkable patent in the U.S. that could usher in a new era of convergence between non-fungible tokens (NFTs), entertainment, and charitable causes. The patent, known as "Proof of Attendance," grants the power to automatically reward individuals for attending a physical event at a specific geographic location.

Geo Martin's Patent Paves the Way for Unique NFT Rewards at Concerts, Sporting Events, and Fundraisers

This patent establishes the ability to trigger a customized push notification to a person's mobile device based on their precise location and time. The notification can contain unique rewards crafted specifically for the event and limited exclusively to its attendees, such as a rare NFT, access to exclusive merchandise, or a special offer.

In the music industry, Geo Martin's patent unlocks a vast array of exciting possibilities, including the rewarding of fans for attending concerts. For instance, a band could offer a distinctive T-shirt at each show, exclusively available to those who attended that particular performance.

The Proof of Attendance patent is set to revolutionize the ticketing industry, providing a new stream of revenue for sports clubs, among others. These clubs can reward fans attending a match with a digital collectible, such as unique digital player's cards issued for each game and limited to the number of fans present at the match. These NFTs are stored on the blockchain, and ownership is recorded on an immutable ledger (smart contract) that can be resold on an NFT marketplace. As the number of NFTs is restricted to the attendance of each event, their value can increase considerably over time.

The Proof of Attendance patent also offers a fresh way to create engagement for charitable fundraising events. For instance, a charity could automatically reward people who attend a fundraiser with a special digital artwork piece.

"Imagine a charity that hosts a beach cleanup event," explains inventor Geo Martin. "The organization could collaborate with a local artist who donates a digital artwork piece to the cause. Anyone who shows up to help clean the beach will receive a notification on their mobile device triggered by their location at the time of the event. The notification will lead them to the reward available only to participants. The value of the reward is always preserved, as it is limited exclusively to those who were present at that specific location and time."

Geo Martin, the CEO, and founder of WR1 Inc., a membership club platform for creators, intends to utilize the Proof of Attendance patent as one of many monetization options of the platform that empowers creators to reward supporters. Additionally, the patent will be used by Miracly Inc., a new fundraising platform for charities and non-profit organizations co-founded by Geo Martin.

