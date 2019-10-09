Tech Innovator Weave Announces Company-Wide Executive-Coaching Initiative

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weave, the premier customer communication platform for small businesses, today announced a new initiative to provide executive coaching to every Weave employee. The announcement was made today in honor of World Mental Health Day tomorrow.

The news comes on the heels of Weave being named a Glassdoor Best Workplace and its co-founder Brandon Rodman being named #4 on Glassdoor's Top CEO list. Weave has grown swiftly this year to over 550 people, up from 300 at the beginning of the year. Weave has also been named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing privately held companies and the Forbes Cloud 100 list.

"We are very proud to be the first tech company that we are aware of to provide free, individual, professional coaching to every single person at a company. It supports our primary value at Weave of putting our people first--our mantra has always been 'people, not employees,'" said Rodman. "We view this as an essential business investment that will help increase our momentum and the value of the company as a whole, from the inside out. Great companies start with great people."

The individual coaching program will aid in improving employee confidence and productivity. With regular guidance from professional coaches, each person can more readily achieve their professional and personal goals. Anticipated outcomes of the new Weave program include greater clarity in employees' life and career goals, helping them grow and expand, and aiding in overcoming obstacles like fear or insecurity.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Weave, a true disruptor in employee experience," said Whitney Johnson, critically acclaimed author and founder of WJL Advisors, the company that will be providing executive coaching. "Weave is the kind of company everyone wishes they work for--one where employees are genuinely supported, where they are challenged to grow and innovate--and not just in the products and services they provide, but in their personal and professional lives. Weave is focused on the overall well-being of the individual and not just the bottom line."

The new coaching initiative joins other benefits such as the company's innovative parental leave policy. These internal benefits support the mission of Weave, to bring local businesses and the people they serve closer together through improved communication. To learn more about Weave, visit www.getweave.com . To learn more about Weave's parental leave policy, go to https://www.getweave.com/parental-leave/ , or to join the team head to weave.jobs .

About Weave, Inc. Weave is the premier customer communication platform for service-based businesses, helping to deliver personalized, relevant and timely customer experiences. From customer acquisition to retention, Weave provides communication software solutions for the entire customer journey. With over 12,000 customers, Weave was the first Utah company to join Y Combinator and has received several renowned awards, including the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, the 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, Glassdoor's 2019 Best Places to Work and 2019 Top CEOs. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com .

