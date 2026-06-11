Tech Layoff Headlines Are Masking a Surge in AI-Driven Hiring Demand, New ICIMS Data Reveals

The ICIMS Insights June 2026 Workforce Report examines the state of frontline and tech hiring across industries

HOLMDEL, N.J., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIMS, a leading enterprise talent acquisition platform, released the ICIMS Insights June Workforce Report today, revealing that while tech layoff announcements are grabbing headlines, demand for the roles that build, run and secure AI systems is accelerating across sectors. The report also examines frontline hiring trends and what a widening gap between openings and hires means for talent acquisition teams heading into the second half of the year.

Based on proprietary data from more than 3 million global platform users, the report found that employer demand in the U.S. is moving up again, but the talent funnel has not kept pace. In May, U.S. job openings grew 9% year-over-year, continuing a steady upward trend. Hiring, however, has struggled to recover from a sharp decline in late 2025, rising only 1% from last year. Application volume also dropped 11% from last year, continuing a decline that began in February. As employers today struggle to find candidates with the skills they are looking for, the organizations that invest in smarter sourcing, faster conversion and stronger candidate communication will be best positioned to pull ahead when the market turns.

"Demand for the roles that build, run and secure AI systems is accelerating across sectors." Post this

"When applicant volume is shrinking, the fastest win is to unlock more value from candidates you already know," said Trent Cotton, head of talent insights, ICIMS. "Treat silver medalists and near‑misses as a primary pipeline and keep them warm with simple, always‑on nurture."

The State of Tech Hiring

"The tech layoff headlines can be jarring, yet they mask an important shift: tech talent is moving from a handful of large providers into the broader economy. ICIMS data shows which sectors are most eager to capture that talent and where the next wave of tech-driven growth is likely to emerge," said Cotton.

Despite a wave of high-profile layoffs, ICIMS data found demand for specific tech roles is growing, driven by sectors outside of Big Tech that are accelerating their AI and digital transformation investments:

Tech talent is being redistributed across industries: Healthcare and manufacturing are leading the charge, with tech hiring up 8% and 4% respectively since May 2025. Healthcare is scaling digital transformation at speed, from AI-enabled diagnostics to modernized patient data systems, while manufacturing is leaning into automation and smart factory investments.

Healthcare and manufacturing are leading the charge, with tech hiring up 8% and 4% respectively since May 2025. Healthcare is scaling digital transformation at speed, from AI-enabled diagnostics to modernized patient data systems, while manufacturing is leaning into automation and smart factory investments. Tech's hottest roles are concentrated in AI and digital infrastructure: The fastest-growing tech occupations by year-over-year job opening growth are Computer Programmers (+35%), Software Developers (+28%), Database Administrators (+27%), Computer & Information Systems Managers (+22%) and Software QA Analysts & Testers (+20%).

The fastest-growing tech occupations by year-over-year job opening growth are Computer Programmers (+35%), Software Developers (+28%), Database Administrators (+27%), Computer & Information Systems Managers (+22%) and Software QA Analysts & Testers (+20%). Early-career candidates now dominate the tech applicant pool: Candidates aged 18-24 account for more than half (54%) of all tech applications, and those aged 25-34 add another quarter (25%). Together, they represent four out of five applicants, signaling strong early-career interest for tech roles.

The State of Frontline Hiring

Frontline hiring in May mirrored the broader U.S. labor market, with one notable exception. Frontline openings grew 9% year-over-year, consistent with the national trend, and hires held flat. Application volume, however, dropped 18% from last year, a steeper decline than the overall market. Some of this could be attributed to the uptick in hiring in March, but it could also reflect ongoing labor supply challenges, skills mismatches or increased competition for frontline workers, as volatility continues in the market.

With fewer frontline candidates entering at the top of the funnel, recruiters are expected to meet ambitious hiring targets from a shrinking pool, forcing organizations to rethink how they source, attract and convert talent. ICIMS Frontline AI is designed to help high-volume hiring teams improve speed, efficiency and the candidate experience while delivering a consumer-grade experience for critical frontline roles.

Download the ICIMS Insights June Workforce Report for a deeper dive into the latest U.S. and EMEA labor market trends and the state of frontline and tech hiring.

About ICIMS, Inc.

ICIMS is the talent acquisition platform uniting the strengths of enterprise software with the transformative power of AI. Thousands of companies across 200 countries and territories — including a quarter of the Fortune 500 — trust ICIMS to find and hire the people who shape their future. With insights from billions of hiring interactions, continuous AI innovation, and a highly extensible platform, ICIMS turns hiring into a true business advantage. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

Contact:

Will DeMuria

Corporate Communications

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SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.