Tech Leaders to Convene in Silicon Valley to Coach the Next Generation of Leaders
Girls Leadership Academy Meetup inspires girls to aim for C-suite positions in the tech industry
Jul 25, 2019, 08:33 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GLAM (Girls Leadership Academy Meetup), the Silicon Valley-based nonprofit, today announced the speaker lineup at the fourth-annual girls leadership program to be held July 27-28 at the eBay headquarters in San Jose, California.
At GLAM, women leaders from the tech industry are joining forces to inspire girls ages 8-12 to consider tech as a career choice and to aim for senior leadership positions.
The two-day immersive program is offered free of charge. It teaches girls basic computer and coding skills, as well as leadership abilities through a business plan workshop and coaching on public speaking and the art of persuasion. The program culminates in a Shark Tank-like activity where teams pitch their business ideas to an expert panel of judges.
"I know from experience how life-changing an event like this can be," said GLAM founder Renée La Londe, CEO and founder of iTalent Digital. "We have received incredible feedback from the girls and their parents over the years and are excited to be able to impact even more future leaders this year."
Speakers:
Chelsey Baker, CEO, National Mentoring Day and National Mentoring Awards
Sue Barsamian, Board Director, Symantec, Box, Gainsight, Xactly
Darcy Bell, VP, Technology Strategy & Planning, Sephora
Barbara Davis, Global IT E-commerce Program Manager - Omnichannel, Levi Strauss and Co.
Kenzie Ferguson, VP of Foundation and Corporate Social Responsibility, Delta Dental
Yulia Groza, VP of E-commerce Technology, Levi Strauss and Co.
Jacqueline Guichelaar, Group CIO, Cisco
Jane Hesmondhalgh, CVP, CFO Microsoft Global Sales; Marketing and Operations, Microsoft
Joyce Kim, CMO, Arm Technologies
Renée La Londe, CEO & Founder, iTalent Digital
Cecilia Landeros, Manager of English/Spanish Division, Leading Tech Company
Denise Lombard, Director, Supplier Diversity, Global Procurement Services, Cisco
Ishita Majumdar, Senior Director of Products, eBay; President, eBay Women in Technology
Suzanne Rice, Global Sales Operations, Facebook
Tiffany Stevenson, VP, Global Head of Talent & Belonging, Box
Business Plan Pitch Contest Judges:
Tamar Bercovici, Senior Director of Engineering, Box
Sarah Chavarria, Chief People Officer, Delta Dental
Jane Hesmondhalgh, CVP, CFO Microsoft Global Sales; Marketing and Operations, Microsoft
Trina Limpert, President, Women Technology Programs; Sr. Manager, Technology Planning & Performance, eBay
Parisa Naseralavi, VP, Worldwide Customer Operations, VMWare
Aparna Singhal, Director, Google Play, Google
Special Guests:
Samaira Mehta, CEO, CoderBunnyz and Founder, "Yes One Billion Kids Can Code"
Apoorva Panidapu, Founder of Apoorva Art Gallery, STEAM Enthusiast, Social Entrepreneur and Public Speaker
Host & Emcee:
Connie Guglielmo, VP and Editor-in-chief, CNET
Partners:
Microsoft
FINN Partners
SWAAY
Sponsors:
iTalent Digital
Delta Dental
Arm Technologies
Coderbunnyz
Box
StubHub
Zynga
Facebook
CNET
Flywire
eBay
Guidewire
Sephora
Diversity Woman Media
Geek Girl Rising
Box.org
Samsung Developers
East San Jose Council Member Magdalena Carrasco
About GLAM
GLAM (Girls Leadership Academy Meetup) is a nonprofit founded in San Jose, California in 2016 by iTalent CEO & Founder Renée La Londe. It was born from a desire to give girls from all socioeconomic backgrounds the opportunity to be exposed to tech and inspired by successful role models from an early age. The annual, two-day immersive leadership program is always offered free of charge and introduces girls aged 8-12 to basic computer coding, as well as business plan development, vision-boarding, public speaking and persuasively presenting ideas.
