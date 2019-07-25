Tech Leaders to Convene in Silicon Valley to Coach the Next Generation of Leaders

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GLAM (Girls Leadership Academy Meetup), the Silicon Valley-based nonprofit, today announced the speaker lineup at the fourth-annual girls leadership program to be held July 27-28 at the eBay headquarters in San Jose, California.

At GLAM, women leaders from the tech industry are joining forces to inspire girls ages 8-12 to consider tech as a career choice and to aim for senior leadership positions.

Girls aged 8-12 learn to code at GLAM (Girls Leadership Academy Meetup), a technology and leadership program offered free of charge. Winners of GLAM's Business Plan Pitch Contest pose with their trophies. The two-day annual tech and leadership program for girls aged 8-12 culminates in a Business Plan Pitch Contest with an expert judging panel of senior executives from the world of business and technology.

The two-day immersive program is offered free of charge. It teaches girls basic computer and coding skills, as well as leadership abilities through a business plan workshop and coaching on public speaking and the art of persuasion. The program culminates in a Shark Tank-like activity where teams pitch their business ideas to an expert panel of judges.

"I know from experience how life-changing an event like this can be," said GLAM founder Renée La Londe, CEO and founder of iTalent Digital. "We have received incredible feedback from the girls and their parents over the years and are excited to be able to impact even more future leaders this year."

Speakers:

Chelsey Baker, CEO, National Mentoring Day and National Mentoring Awards

Sue Barsamian, Board Director, Symantec, Box, Gainsight, Xactly

Darcy Bell, VP, Technology Strategy & Planning, Sephora

Barbara Davis, Global IT E-commerce Program Manager - Omnichannel, Levi Strauss and Co.

Kenzie Ferguson, VP of Foundation and Corporate Social Responsibility, Delta Dental

Yulia Groza, VP of E-commerce Technology, Levi Strauss and Co.

Jacqueline Guichelaar, Group CIO, Cisco

Jane Hesmondhalgh, CVP, CFO Microsoft Global Sales; Marketing and Operations, Microsoft

Joyce Kim, CMO, Arm Technologies

Renée La Londe, CEO & Founder, iTalent Digital

Cecilia Landeros, Manager of English/Spanish Division, Leading Tech Company

Denise Lombard, Director, Supplier Diversity, Global Procurement Services, Cisco

Ishita Majumdar, Senior Director of Products, eBay; President, eBay Women in Technology

Suzanne Rice, Global Sales Operations, Facebook

Tiffany Stevenson, VP, Global Head of Talent & Belonging, Box

Business Plan Pitch Contest Judges:

Tamar Bercovici, Senior Director of Engineering, Box

Sarah Chavarria, Chief People Officer, Delta Dental

Jane Hesmondhalgh, CVP, CFO Microsoft Global Sales; Marketing and Operations, Microsoft

Trina Limpert, President, Women Technology Programs; Sr. Manager, Technology Planning & Performance, eBay

Parisa Naseralavi, VP, Worldwide Customer Operations, VMWare

Aparna Singhal, Director, Google Play, Google

Special Guests:

Samaira Mehta, CEO, CoderBunnyz and Founder, "Yes One Billion Kids Can Code"

Apoorva Panidapu, Founder of Apoorva Art Gallery, STEAM Enthusiast, Social Entrepreneur and Public Speaker

Host & Emcee:

Connie Guglielmo, VP and Editor-in-chief, CNET

Partners:

Microsoft

FINN Partners

SWAAY

Sponsors:

iTalent Digital

Delta Dental

Arm Technologies

Coderbunnyz

Box

StubHub

Zynga

Facebook

CNET

Flywire

eBay

Guidewire

Sephora

Diversity Woman Media

Geek Girl Rising

Box.org

Samsung Developers

East San Jose Council Member Magdalena Carrasco

Follow GLAM on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit www.glam-readytolead.com to see the most up-to-date list of speakers and sponsors.

About GLAM

GLAM (Girls Leadership Academy Meetup) is a nonprofit founded in San Jose, California in 2016 by iTalent CEO & Founder Renée La Londe. It was born from a desire to give girls from all socioeconomic backgrounds the opportunity to be exposed to tech and inspired by successful role models from an early age. The annual, two-day immersive leadership program is always offered free of charge and introduces girls aged 8-12 to basic computer coding, as well as business plan development, vision-boarding, public speaking and persuasively presenting ideas.

