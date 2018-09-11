Tech Mahindra and Avaamo Partner to Take Conversational AI Platform to Global Markets

LOS ALTOS, New Delhi, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions announced a global strategic partnership with Avaamo, a leader in conversational artificial intelligence (AI). This partnership will include developing and delivering conversational AI solutions for global enterprises.

Tech Mahindra will evangelize Avaamo's enterprise products and build solutions around platforms in areas such as the internet of things, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The collaboration will help Tech Mahindra harness newer enterprise artificial intelligence technologies and serve global markets in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Malaysia, Israel, Philippines, and Indonesia amongst many others.

Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "Artificial Intelligence as a differentiated next-gen technology is core to our strategy at Tech Mahindra. Conversational AI is the next frontier of enhanced intelligence as humans and machines harmonize to enable connected experiences. Virtual assistants are already disrupting the customer experience space. Avaamo and Tech Mahindra have a shared vision - to implement cutting-edge AI solutions, specifically in the banking, telco, retail and healthcare industries."

The industry-specific AI based conversational solutions would help clients realize the value of truly omnichannel digital customer experience. The conversational AI platform solutions, with a specific focus on vertical machine learning, will provide Tech Mahindra's customers a seamless experience across their enterprise channels while improving digital customer engagement, net promoter score and customer insights.

Ram Menon, Founder and CEO Avaamo, said, "We began collaborating early in 2017 and are delighted with our successes so far. Tech Mahindra is truly a global player in the tech space. As we continue to work together, we'll help businesses around the world reimagine what is possible with conversational artificial intelligence."

As part of the TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is focused on developing platforms based on next-gen technologies like AI, machine learning, robotics, automation and the internet of things. Tech Mahindra and Avaamo partnership will bolster the TechMNxt charter globally.

About Avaamo

Avaamo is a deep-learning software company that specializes in conversational interfaces to solve specific high impact problems in the enterprise. Avaamo is building fundamental AI technology across a broad area of neural networks, speech synthesis, and deep learning to make conversational computing for the enterprise a reality. With over 80+ enterprise customers supporting leading brands in financial services, healthcare, retail, and insurance. Avaamo is currently deployed in 40+ countries.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and the Society to Rise™. We are a USD 4.9 billion company with 113,550+ professionals from 90 countries helping over 926 global customers including Fortune 500 companies. Our convergent, digital, design experiences, innovation platforms and reusable assets connect across a number of technologies to deliver tangible business value and experiences to our stakeholders. Tech Mahindra is amongst the Fab 50 companies in Asia (Forbes 2016 list).

We are part of the USD 21 billion Mahindra Group that employs more than 200,000 people in over 100 countries. The Group operates in the key industries that drive economic growth, enjoying a leadership position in tractors, utility vehicles, after-market, information technology and vacation ownership.

For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact:



Tuhina Pandey, Global Corporate Communications



Email: Tuhina.Pandey@TechMahindra.com

For more information on Avaamo, please contact:



Justin Norton (415) 845-3591, justin@avaamo.com

SOURCE Avaamo