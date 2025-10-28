Tech Mahindra and Crosscall Collaborate to Deliver AI-powered Mobility Solutions Across North America

PUNE, India, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, and Crosscall, a European technology innovator specializing in mission-critical mobile solutions, today announced a collaboration to transform enterprise mobility across North America. The collaboration will focus on device testing and certification, joint artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) application development, and highly targeted sales enablement of turnkey solutions for Business-to-Business (B2B) and enterprise channels.

Tech Mahindra will integrate Crosscall's intelligent devices, precision-engineered accessories, and connectivity solutions with its enterprise digital solutions and services for global customers. The collaboration will also focus on device certification and market access, leveraging Tech Mahindra's lab ecosystem and carrier relationships to accelerate Crosscall's entry across major U.S. telecom operators through their partnership with Quality One Wireless. Further, Tech Mahindra will jointly develop intelligent applications optimized for Crosscall's rugged devices to enhance real-time decision-making, predictive maintenance, and safety in extreme environments.

Manish Mangal, President and Head -- Americas Communication Business, Tech Mahindra, said, "The future of rugged devices lies in their ability to serve as intelligent enablers across some of the most challenging environmental conditions. Crosscall's robust hardware, combined with Tech Mahindra's strengths in certification, testing, and AI-driven application development, brings together the resilience of purpose-built devices with the intelligence of advanced technologies. The partnership will redefine how enterprises and telcos harness connected ecosystems to deliver safety, efficiency, and innovation at scale."

Joint go-to-market efforts will focus on oil & gas, manufacturing, and telecommunications sectors, with streamlined Request for Proposals (RFPs) responses and coordinated sales enablement. Tech Mahindra gains an expanded device certification portfolio and strategic technology partner with deep expertise in resistance engineering, professional UX design, and enterprise connectivity solutions. Crosscall accelerates market penetration through Tech Mahindra's established enterprise relationships and comprehensive managed services capabilities, bringing its technical innovation in device durability, AI-powered systems, and mission-critical connectivity (including private network and eMBMS technologies) to North American enterprises.

Nicolas Zibell, CEO, Crosscall, said, "Crosscall is proud to join forces with Tech Mahindra to shape the future of enterprise mobility. By combining our rugged devices with Tech Mahindra's digital expertise, we deliver mission-critical solutions that empower businesses and fuel growth across the U.S. and beyond."

John Chiorando, CEO, Quality One Wireless, said, "Q1W is excited to expand our exclusive North America channel opportunities with Crosscall by supporting their partners and ensuring best in class distribution and care of Crosscall devices."

The collaboration reinforces Tech Mahindra and Crosscall's commitment to drive AI innovation and redefine mobility solutions through enterprise channels across key industrial verticals. Crosscall will integrate its advanced technology ecosystem with Tech Mahindra's solution portfolio, including Factory 4.0, Private 5G Networks, Device Management & Orchestration, and End-to-End Managed Services.

For more information on TechM, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

Our Website & Social Media Channels: Website | LinkedIn | X

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2804444/Tech_Mahindra_New_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tech Mahindra