Tech Mahindra Announces Integration with ServiceNow to Deliver GenAI-powered Enterprise Service Management Solutions

PUNE, India and SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, announced integration with ServiceNow to drive enterprises into the GenAI era with One E2E Platform, an end-to-end enterprise service management solution. The platform by Tech Mahindra will enable businesses to enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness by integrating GenAI capabilities into their business-critical processes and modernizing infrastructure to be future-ready.

The collaboration will combine Tech Mahindra's global domain expertise with capabilities from the ServiceNow platform, focusing on joint go-to-market (GTM) strategies and accelerating digital transformation for global enterprises. The One E2E Platform will facilitate operational efficiencies through Tech Mahindra's netOps.now offering an AI accelerator on the ServiceNow Store. It will integrate advanced analytics, GenAI, and automation capabilities to enable businesses to optimize their network operations, leading to business growth. The joint offering will strengthen enterprises' existing capabilities and build contextualized solutions across communications, manufacturing, BFSI, and healthcare industry verticals.

Atul Soneja, Chief Operating Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "Businesses are grappling with multiple challenges in their digital transformation journey, such as technological advancements and cost reduction while improving service quality. By integrating GenAI with our industry expertise, we aim to tackle these issues and enhance customer experiences through our One E2E Platform. Together with ServiceNow, we are set to redefine how enterprises thrive in the digital age."

As part of this partnership, Tech Mahindra aims to increase its ServiceNow certifications by twofold within 12 months through the ServiceNow Enterprise Learning Agreement. This learning initiative will provide its workforce with free certification, helping them be future-ready.

Erica Volini, SVP Global Partnerships and Channels at ServiceNow, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Tech Mahindra to enable business transformation for today's digital-first world. Our collaboration is critical in bringing the power of AI to organizations across India. Combining Tech Mahindra's deep experience in telecom and industry expertise in multiple domains, we are well-positioned to provide advanced solutions to our customers jointly."

Ahlstrom, a global leader in fiber-based materials manufacturing, has been successfully leveraging Tech Mahindra's ServiceNow offerings to utilize data-driven insights, optimize workflows, and enhance service delivery.

Tuna Özcer, Service Manager for End User Care, Ahlstrom OYJ, said, "Over the past decade, Tech Mahindra's ServiceNow expertise has been instrumental in helping Ahlstrom overcome IT challenges, seize opportunities, and achieve remarkable success. ServiceNow is one of the core platforms that run our IT services. We are grateful for the trust and collaboration that have defined our journey and the significant milestones we have reached with the ServiceNow platform."

As a member of the ServiceNow Partner Program, Tech Mahindra delivers an end-to-end digital workflow platform to elevate customer experience. By strengthening domain expertise and engineering capabilities through joint investments, Tech Mahindra and ServiceNow will empower organizations worldwide, fostering long-term growth and success in an increasingly digital landscape.

