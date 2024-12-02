Tech Mahindra Positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Finance, Accounting and BPO 2024 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Finance, Accounting and BPO 2024 vendors.

Tech Mahindra received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named Tech Mahindra, a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, a technology leader in its 2024 SPARK Matrix™ analysis of the Finance, Accounting and BPO 2024 market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, significant trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix™ delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Birendra Sen, President, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said "The finance function is evolving rapidly, with CFOs seeking innovative solutions to drive efficiency and strategic decision-making. Our integrated offering across the end-to-end F&A value chain is well in sync with the market & client requirements. With GenAI, Smart Analytics & Automation, and Product Development with AceFin 3.0, alongside a robust partner ecosystem, we empower CFOs to transform their operations—cementing our position as a trusted leader in finance transformation."

Tech Mahindra was chosen as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ Finance, Accounting and BPO due to its outstanding capabilities in providing robust security features, seamless integration with existing systems, and comprehensive management tools that ensure secure and efficient identity verification and access control for resources.

QKS Group defines Finance, Accounting and BPO, 2024 as "Finance and Accounting (F&A) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) refers to the practice of outsourcing financial and accounting functions to a third-party service provider with an emphasis on enhancing efficiency through the adoption of hyper-automation enabling technologies. It covers the management of the entire accounting process, offering users a comprehensive and technologically advanced approach to financial management and reporting, thereby encouraging the digitalization of finance".

Siddharth Kumar, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, said, "Tech Mahindra leverages deep expertise in Finance, Accounting, and BPO services to drive operational excellence and deliver tailored financial solutions, helping clients streamline their finance and accounting functions with a blend of technology and deep domain insights. Tech Mahindra's finance and accounting BPO services empower organizations to achieve enhanced efficiency, regulatory compliance, and cost-effectiveness, enabling strategic focus on growth and innovation. The company is consistently driving innovation and excellence within the Finance, Accounting, and BPO operations through strategic investments and the integration of cutting-edge technologies."

About Tech Mahindra:

Tech Mahindra offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 150,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

