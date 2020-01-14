NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Tech, Media, & Telecom Trends 2020 - Thematic Research

Summary



Companies that invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures.Given that so many themes are disruptive, it is very easy to be blindsided by industry outsiders who invade your sector.



So, to help our clients gain competitive advantage, we have developed thematic research ecosystem, a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. This Tech, Media, and Telecom Trends 2020 report provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the key players in the TMT industry, based on the major trends set to transform their industry landscape over the next two years.



Key Highlights

- Our thematic scoring methodology is designed to identify tomorrow's leaders rather than today's incumbents, based on their competitive position in the most important themes impacting their industry.

- To do this, we score the top 600 TMT companies against the top 50 themes, creating a database of 30,000 thematic scores - our thematic engine. This helps us identify the strongest and weakest players in each sector over the next two years, once all relevant themes have been taken into account.



Scope

- This report covers 17 TMT sectors, incorporating hardware (semiconductors, component makers, consumer electronics, IT infrastructure equipment, telecom infrastructure equipment, and industrial automation), software (application software, gaming software, and security software), services (IT services and cloud services), internet & media (ecommerce, social media, advertising, music, film, and TV, and publishing), and telecoms.

- It also looks at the big issues that keep senior industry executives awake at night, from technology trends like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to macroeconomic trends like Brexit and the US-China trade war, and regulatory trends such as data privacy.



Reasons to buy

- If you're worried about the pace of innovation in your industry, I recommend you read this report. You will not find a better guide to tech in 2020. At 180 pages, it is the most concise tech trends reference guide you will read in 2020.

- Written by 43 of our leading experts, TMT Trends 2020 report will help you to look credible when talking about tech in your industry. The report tells you everything you need to know about disruptive technologies and which TMT vendors are best positioned for a future-filled world.



