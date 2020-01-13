Tech, Media & Telecom Trends, 2020: AI, IoT, Brexit, US-China Trade War, Data Privacy

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tech, Media, & Telecom Trends 2020 - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Tech, Media, and Telecom Trends 2020 report provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the key players in the TMT industry, based on the major trends set to transform their industry landscape over the next two years.



Companies that invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. Given that so many themes are disruptive, it is very easy to be blindsided by industry outsiders who invade your sector. So, to help clients gain competitive advantage, we have developed the thematic research ecosystem, a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors.



Key Highlights

The thematic scoring methodology is designed to identify tomorrow's leaders rather than today's incumbents, based on their competitive position in the most important themes impacting their industry.

To do this, we score the top 600 TMT companies against the top 50 themes, creating a database of 30,000 thematic scores - our thematic engine. This helps us identify the strongest and weakest players in each sector over the next two years, once all relevant themes have been taken into account.

Report Scope

This report covers 17 TMT sectors, incorporating hardware (semiconductors, component makers, consumer electronics, IT infrastructure equipment, telecom infrastructure equipment, and industrial automation), software (application software, gaming software, and security software), services (IT services and cloud services), internet & media (ecommerce, social media, advertising, music, film, and TV, and publishing), and telecoms.

It also looks at the big issues that keep senior industry executives awake at night, from technology trends like artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to macroeconomic trends like Brexit and the US-China trade war, and regulatory trends such as data privacy.

Reasons to Buy

If you're worried about the pace of innovation in your industry, I recommend you read this report. You will not find a better guide to tech in 2020. At 180 pages, it is the most concise tech trends reference guide you will read in 2020.

Written by 43 of our leading experts, the report will help you to look credible when talking about tech in your industry. The report tells you everything you need to know about disruptive technologies and which TMT vendors are best positioned for a future-filled world.

Key Topics Covered



INTRODUCTION

Theme map

Sector performance

HARDWARE

Semiconductors

Component makers

Consumer electronics

IT infrastructure equipment

Telecom infrastructure equipment

Industrial automation

SOFTWARE

Application software

Gaming software

Security software

SERVICES

IT services

Cloud services

INTERNET & MEDIA

Ecommerce

Social media

Advertising

Music, film, and TV

Publishing

TELECOMS

Telecom operators

APPENDIX: THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



Companies Mentioned



AAC Technologies

ABB

ABS CBN broadcasting

Accenture

Acer

Activision Blizzard

Acxiom

Adlink

Adobe

Adtran

Adva Optical Networking

Advanced Info Service

AMD

Advanced Semiconductor

Advantest

Agilent Tech

Ahnlab

Airmedia

Aixtron

Akamai

Alarm.com

Alcatel Lucent

Alibaba

Alliance Data Systems

Allot

Alpha Networks

Alphabet

Altek

Altice

Amazon

Ambarella

AMC Networks

AMDOCS

America Movil

Amex

American Tower

Amkor

Amphenol

AMS

Analog Devices

Angie's List

Anritsu

Ansys

AO.com

APN News & Media

Apple

Applied Materials

Arcam

ARM

Arris

Arrow Electronics

Asahi Glass

Asia Optical

ASML Holding

ASOS

Asus

AT&T

Atlassian

Atmel

Atos

Atresmedia

AU Optronics

Autodesk

Autohome

Autoliv

ADP

Avnet

AVX

Axel Springer

Axiata

and many more...



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mjn9qf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

