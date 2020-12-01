Tech Minded Now Shipping Smart Spacer™: The Unique, Round Table Divider System

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Minded, a division of Xplain Corporation, is now shipping the Smart Spacer™, a one-of-a-kind, acrylic panel divider solution for round tables. Smart Spacers™ allow up to 8 people to sit together, and even eat without masks, at the same table, while each person is safely divided into their own space. With meticulous detail, the patent-pending design has safety and simplicity at its core, allowing systems to serve a wide array of functions from social to business settings.

The Smart Spacers™ is flexible in so many ways, including that couples can sit together. Decorator friendly, and you can get creative with lighting. Weddings no longer have to make the choice between a small group, or delaying the celebration. Smart Spacers™ give you the ability to gather together sensibly. Whether for meetings, business events, social events, weddings, restaurants, retirement homes, assisted living, country clubs, media/production facilities, corporate use, lunch rooms, and many others uses, Smart Spacers™ allows people to be together while social distancing. Imagination is the limit, you can include lighting, table decorations and it even allows for couples to sit together.

Smart Spacers™ meet the objectives of public health officials when gathering inside or out, with better protection than other solutions. Smart Spacers™ are easy to clean and feature large overhangs for safety between people sitting next to one another.

"So many activities rely on people being face-to-face. Now, for the first time, Smart Spacers™ allow for more than a few people to sit at the same table — safely," said Neil Ticktin, CEO of Xplain Corporation. "Planning no longer has to wait to see what we'll happen six months, a year, or even more, from now. With Smart Spacers™ in hand, people can now move forward with activities and events while sitting together, safely."

The Smart Spacer™ has been specifically created for those who need a solution for round tables at meetings, social events, business events, weddings, restaurants, retirement homes, country clubs, media/production facilities, corporate use, lunchrooms, and many others uses.

Smart Spacers™ are carefully engineered to be strong, lightweight, and quick to assemble. The unique design makes it easier for people to talk through than traditional dividers, and is decorator friendly for social events such as weddings. Smart Spacer™ setup configurations even allow for couples to sit together.

Starting at $599, Smart Spacers™ are available in four versions accommodating a wide array of round table sizes, and partitions. Full product details available at https://theSmartSpacer.com

About Xplain Corporation

Founded in 1984, Xplain Corporation has its offices in Westlake Village, California. Xplain Corporation, and its executive team, has been producing and planning events, conferences, banquets, and celebrations for over 30 years. For more information on Xplain Corporation call the main offices at 805-494-9797, fax at 805-494-9798, or send a message at https://theSmartSpacer.com/contact

Contact:

Neil Ticktin

CEO, Xplain Corporation

805-494-9797 x113

[email protected]

https://theSmartSpacer.com/

Additional Media Images at:

https://theSmartSpacer.com/media

SOURCE Tech Minded