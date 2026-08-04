TECH NORTH ATLANTA ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL TECH AWARDS FINALISTS

Top Technology Leaders and Organizations Recognized for Driving Innovation Across North Metro Atlanta

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech North Atlanta, the nonprofit organization that is activating and growing the tech and innovation ecosystem in North Atlanta, announces the finalists of its inaugural Tech North Atlanta Awards. Tech North Atlanta will recognize all finalists for their achievements and announce the winners in each award category during its Tech North Atlanta Awards on Wednesday, September 16, from 7:30–8:30 p.m. at Topgolf Alpharetta, following the Tech North Atlanta TopGolf Classic.

The Tech North Atlanta Awards recognize and celebrate the trailblazers of North Atlanta's thriving technology community. Selected from more than 100 nominations, this year's finalists represent the leading executives, startups, enterprises, products and cities driving innovation and economic growth throughout the region.

AI Visionary Award Finalists:

Guarav Singal

Navin Prabhu

Basanth Gowda

Jessica D'Iorio Dunn

AI Product Innovation of the Year Finalists:

Equifax Ignite

iVoyant

Mujin

Wheels

Breakout Startup Finalists:

Mantis Space

Annoviant

Montjoy Places

Tacilent

Visionary CIO Finalists:

Jason James

Keith Coffey

Vikram Ramani

Anup Thomas

Trailblazing Digital Transformation Teams Finalists

Enterprise:

EY.aiData Marketplace

Kaleris

Primerica

HPE

Mid-Market:

Optimized Payments

TeKStream

Stellar Consulting

Startup:

Vera

Most Innovative City Finalists:

Alpharetta

Peachtree Corners

Johns Creek

Sandy Springs

"The Tech North Atlanta Awards were created to recognize the catalysts shaping the future of North Atlanta's technology community," said Karen Cashion, President and CEO of Tech North Atlanta. "Receiving more than 100 nominations for our inaugural awards speaks to the strength and momentum of our region's tech ecosystem. Our judges faced an incredibly difficult task selecting this year's finalists, and we're excited to celebrate each finalist's accomplishments as we announce the winners in September."

The Tech North Atlanta Awards are part of Tech North Atlanta's mission to foster collaboration across startups, mid-market companies, and enterprise organizations. By recognizing impactful leadership, the awards highlight the people and organizations helping position North Atlanta as a rapidly growing technology hub within the larger metro Atlanta tech hub.

For more information about Tech North Atlanta and its incubator, visit technorthatlanta.org.

About Tech North Atlanta

Tech North Atlanta was born through the 2017 merger of the City of Alpharetta's Alpharetta Technology Commission, the first organization of its kind in Georgia, and the Greater Alpharetta Tech Network, founded by Karen Cashion. Tech North Atlanta is an independent, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization today. The organization's mission is to activate and grow the technology and innovation ecosystem in the north metro region by enabling startups, mid-market, and enterprise companies and talent to connect and collaborate through programs, partnerships, and shared innovation infrastructure. Tech North Atlanta includes a strategic advisory board of North Atlanta's leading technology companies, hosts technology thought-leadership events for area tech executives, and runs a flourishing tech startup incubator.

MEDIA CONTACT

Rachel Jimenez

Trevelino/Keller

(404) 214-0722 Ext.113

[email protected]

SOURCE Tech North Atlanta