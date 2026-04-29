Tech North Atlanta Opens Applications for Inaugural Awards Event Celebrating Regional Innovation

Nominations Open May 4 and close June 26; Winners to be Announced at September 16 Awards Ceremony at Topgolf Alpharetta

ATLANTA, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech North Atlanta, the nonprofit organization that is activating and growing the tech and innovation ecosystem in North Atlanta, today announced the official call for applications for its inaugural Tech North Atlanta Awards, which are sponsored by Improving. Applications will open on May 4 and remain open through Friday, June 26, and are free to submit.

The Tech North Atlanta Awards recognize the companies, leaders, teams and communities driving meaningful innovation, transformation and economic growth throughout the North Atlanta region's thriving tech community. Winners will be announced at the Tech North Atlanta Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, September 16, held in conjunction with the organization's Topgolf Classic at Topgolf Alpharetta.

"North Atlanta continues to drive innovation through its companies, from startups to enterprise organizations, and forward-thinking municipalities. We created these awards to capture that regional momentum," said Karen Cashion, President and CEO, Tech North Atlanta. "Our Awards are intended to showcase the stories of the people, companies, and organizations that are innovation catalysts."

The 2026 award categories include:

Visionary CIO Award

Honors a Chief Information Officer in a North Atlanta company who has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving technology strategy, operational excellence, and measurable business impact. The recipient has successfully aligned IT initiatives with organizational goals, fostered innovation, and built high-performing teams that enable growth and resilience.

Breakout Startup Award

Spotlights an early-stage technology company in North Atlanta that has demonstrated outstanding innovation, strong market traction, and significant growth potential. The honoree stands out for disruptive ideas, scalable execution, and meaningful impact within the North Atlanta tech ecosystem.

Trailblazing Digital Transformation Team Awards

Startup

Celebrates a startup team in North Atlanta that has leveraged digital technologies to rapidly scale, improve operations, or create new value for customers. The winning team demonstrates agility, creativity, and measurable outcomes despite limited resources.

Mid-market

Recognizes a mid-sized, North Atlanta organization's team that has successfully executed a digital transformation initiative resulting in measurable operational improvements, customer experience enhancements, or revenue growth. The team demonstrates strong execution, change management, and strategic alignment.

Enterprise

Commends an enterprise-level team that has led a complex digital transformation initiative across multiple departments or business units of a North Atlanta enterprise company. The winning team demonstrates strategic vision, cross-functional collaboration, and significant business impact at scale.

AI Product Innovation of the Year

Showcases a newly launched AI-driven product, platform, or solution by a North Atlanta company of any size that demonstrates originality, technical excellence, and practical business value. The honoree showcases responsible AI implementation and clear, measurable impact within the market.

AI Visionary Award

Salutes an individual or organization based in North Atlanta that has demonstrated sustained leadership, innovation, and influence in advancing artificial intelligence. The recipient has contributed meaningfully to AI strategy, ethical implementation, education, or transformative industry impact.

Most Innovative City Award

Highlights a North Atlanta city that is leading the way in fostering a thriving technology ecosystem and driving innovation across its community. The honoree demonstrates a strong commitment to advancing technological adoption through strategic investments, public-private partnerships, infrastructure development, and/or programs that support startups/workforce development.

"What makes North Atlanta unique is the collaboration between business, talent, and local communities," shared Rich Cannon, Vice Chairman, Tech North Atlanta. "These awards recognize not just innovation, but the collective effort it takes to build a sustainable and competitive tech ecosystem."

Award applications will be accepted from May 4 through June 26. To learn more and submit an application, visit https://technorthatlanta.org/tech-north-atlanta-awards.

To purchase a ticket or table at the Awards Ceremony, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tech-north-atlanta-tech-awards-sponsored-by-improving-tickets-1988425179238?aff=oddtdtcreator. Proceeds from ticket sales for the Tech North Atlanta Awards ceremony support the organization's startup incubator, which serves dozens of emerging technology companies across the region.

About Tech North Atlanta

Tech North Atlanta was born through the 2017 merger of the City of Alpharetta's Alpharetta Technology Commission, the first organization of its kind in Georgia, and the Greater Alpharetta Tech Network, founded by Karen Cashion. Tech North Atlanta is an independent, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization today. The organization's mission is to activate and grow the technology and innovation ecosystem in the north metro region by enabling startups, mid-market and enterprise companies and talent to connect and collaborate, through programs, partnerships, and shared innovation infrastructure. Tech North Atlanta includes a strategic advisory board of North Atlanta's leading technology companies, hosts technology thought-leadership events for area tech executives, and runs a flourishing tech startup incubator.

MEDIA CONTACT

Davis Ledford

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(404) 214-0722 Ext.113

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SOURCE Tech North Atlanta