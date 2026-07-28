TECH NORTH ATLANTA ANNOUNCES SECOND ANNUAL EXECUTIVE AUCTION

Online Executive Auction Returns to Support Nonprofit's Mission

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech North Atlanta, the nonprofit organization that is activating and growing the tech and innovation ecosystem in North Atlanta, announced today the return of its online Executive Auction, taking place September 1 through September 17, 2026.

The annual fundraiser gives tech companies and other professionals the opportunity to bid online for exclusive one-hour meetings with some of the region's leading C-Suite and senior executives. Proceeds from the auction directly support Tech North Atlanta's programming and startup incubator, helping support the next generation of innovators across the region.

"Our online Executive Auction is returning for a second year, connecting winning bidders with more than 25 top C-Suite and senior-level technology decision-makers who represent a myriad of industries, including fintech, healthcare and manufacturing," shares Karen Cashion, President and CEO of Tech North Atlanta. "Our auction helps to foster impactful executive networking, new business relationships, and mentorship, while raising funds for our nonprofit."

The auction will feature C-Suite and senior-level executives from prominent companies, including:

Jeff Afonso, EVP & CIO, FHLBank

Sri Akkiraju, VP, Global Enterprise Applications, Scientific Games

Nathanial Arnold, CIO, Engineering & Future of Flight, GE Aerospace

Satish Balasubramanian, VP, Head of Architecture and Shared Services, Deluxe

Guy Brassard, VP & CIO, Shaw Industries Inc.

Brad Chason, SVP of Technology, Jackson Healthcare

Jonathan Cox, SVP and CIO, Manhattan

Nancy D'Amico, CIO, Woodruff Arts Center

Walt Eisele, SVP & CTO, Scientific Games

Molly Harrison, COO, Kaleris and Keith Coffey, CIO, Kaleris

Jason James, CIO, Aptos Retail

Ryan Loy, CTO, Global Payments, Inc.

Pramesh Naik, CIO, Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Nikhil Narvekar, SVP & CIO, Global Business Services, Graphic Packaging International

Cecilia Mao, Global Chief Product Officer, Equifax and Raghu Kulkarni, Chief AI Officer, Equifax

Steven McWilliams, VP & CIO, Georgia Hospital Association

Teresa Miquelarena, North America CIO, Kimberly-Clark

Roxanne Seymour, CIO, Beazer Homes

Chris Tinker, CTO of HPE Operations - Managed Services, HPE

Bob Toupin, CIO, Impact Climate Technologies

Bates Turpen, EVP & CIO

Prakash Upadhyayula, Global CIO, ADP

Krishna Venkatesh, SVP, Head of Product & Engineering, Aline

Dwain Wilcox, EVP & CIO, Huber

Winning bidders will receive a 1-hour meeting with each executive on whom they place a winning bid, and that meeting will take place over lunch, dinner, or another activity paid for by the bidder.

To learn more and to preregister to bid, visit https://www.32auctions.com/TechNorthAtlanta

About Tech North Atlanta

Tech North Atlanta was born through the 2017 merger of the City of Alpharetta's Alpharetta Technology Commission, the first organization of its kind in Georgia, and the Greater Alpharetta Tech Network, founded by Karen Cashion. Tech North Atlanta is an independent, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization today. The organization's mission is to activate and grow the technology and innovation ecosystem in the north metro region by enabling startups, mid-market, and enterprise companies and talent to connect and collaborate through programs, partnerships, and shared innovation infrastructure. Tech North Atlanta includes a strategic advisory board of North Atlanta's leading technology companies, hosts technology thought-leadership events for area tech executives, and runs a flourishing tech startup incubator.

MEDIA CONTACT

Rachel Jimenez

Trevelino/Keller

(404) 214-0722 Ext.113

[email protected]

SOURCE Tech North Atlanta