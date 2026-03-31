Tech North Atlanta Expands Signature TopGolf Classic in Partnership with Relevantz

Annual Fundraiser to Support the Growth of Startups in Tech North Atlanta's Incubator

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech North Atlanta, the nonprofit organization that is activating and growing the tech and innovation ecosystem in north Atlanta, announced today its second annual TopGolf Classic, presented by Relevantz, taking place on Sept. 16, 2026. Building on the success of last year's inaugural event, the fundraiser will bring together executives, entrepreneurs and community leaders to support the region's rapidly growing startup community.

Proceeds from the TopGolf Classic directly support Tech North Atlanta's startup incubator, which serves dozens of early-stage companies. The incubator provides founders with mentorship, investor connections, educational programs, coaching, and a collaborative workspace designed to accelerate business and commercialization.

"Last year's Topgolf Classic was a tremendous success, and we're excited to welcome both returning participants and new faces this year," said Karen Cashion, President and CEO of Tech North Atlanta. "Our event brings together the people driving innovation across north Atlanta, while directly supporting the next generation of technology companies."

The event will feature interactive contest bays and an executive auction. New this year, Tech North Atlanta will debut its inaugural awards program, the Tech North Atlanta Awards, recognizing standout companies, leaders and innovators across the region's thriving tech ecosystem.

"As returning Title Sponsor, we're proud to deepen our partnership with Tech North Atlanta and support the continued growth of its startup incubator and the north Atlanta tech ecosystem," said Francis Borgians, VP of Business Development at Relevantz. "Tech North Atlanta plays a critical role in fostering innovation and driving regional growth, and we're proud to be part of an event that helps to achieve that mission."

"The TopGolf Classic has quickly become a signature event for our community," shared Bob Toupin, Chairman of the Tech North Atlanta Board. "It not only brings people together but also fuels programs that help startups scale and succeed, strengthening the entire north Atlanta tech landscape."

Reserve your golf bay today. Early bird pricing ends June 1, and space is limited. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for organizations seeking to build their brands and to engage with North Atlanta's vibrant tech community. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/4tb94mO

About Tech North Atlanta

Tech North Atlanta was born through the 2017 merger of the City of Alpharetta's Alpharetta Technology Commission, the first organization of its kind in Georgia, and the Greater Alpharetta Tech Network, founded by Karen Cashion. Tech North Atlanta is an independent, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization today. The organization's mission is to activate and grow the technology and innovation ecosystem in the north metro region by enabling startups, mid-market, and enterprise companies and talent to connect and collaborate through programs, partnerships, and shared innovation infrastructure. Tech North Atlanta includes a strategic advisory board of North Atlanta's leading technology companies, hosts technology thought-leadership events for area tech executives, and runs a flourishing tech startup incubator.

MEDIA CONTACT

Davis Ledford

Trevelino/Keller

(404) 214-0722 Ext.113

[email protected]

SOURCE Tech North Atlanta