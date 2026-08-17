TECH NORTH ATLANTA EXPANDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ten Additional Members Reflect Organization's Continued Growth Following Rebrand and Expansion Across North Metro Atlanta

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech North Atlanta, the nonprofit organization that is activating and growing the tech and innovation ecosystem in North Atlanta, announces the appointment of ten new executives to its Board of Directors, strengthening the leadership team and guiding its mission to accelerate innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration throughout the region.

Tech North Atlanta's Board features local C-suite and senior tech and business executives, along with a number of community partners. The organization has added the following ten new Board members in 2026:

Reid Blalock, Partner, Frazier & Deeter, LLC

Francis Borgians, VP of Business Development, Relevantz

Nancy D'Amico, CIO, Woodruff Arts Center

Jason James, CIO, Aptos Retail

Stephane Leblois, Director of Technology and Innovation, Metro Atlanta Chamber

Ryan Loy, SEVP & Global Chief Technology Officer, Global Payments

Steven McWilliams, Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Georgia Hospital Association

Teresa Miquelarena, North American CIO, Kimberly-Clark

Bill Price, CEO, Business Development as a Service

Chip Wesley, Director of Custom IT, Advantage Technical

"Tech North Atlanta has entered an exciting new chapter as we expand our reach across the region," says Karen Cashion, President and CEO of Tech North Atlanta. "These leaders bring diverse perspectives and deep expertise that are extremely valuable as we work to serve the North Atlanta region, create meaningful connections across tech companies of every size, and ensure that North Metro Atlanta's tech and innovation ecosystem continues to thrive and grow."

Since its establishment in 2012, Tech North Atlanta and its Board have helped build a thriving tech ecosystem across the North Metro area. The appointments come as Tech North Atlanta continues to expand its impact through its AI and other new programming, its event memberships, its startup incubator, and its tech-focused events that connect entrepreneurs, technology leaders and innovators across North Metro Atlanta.

For more information about Tech North Atlanta, visit technorthatlanta.org

About Tech North Atlanta

Tech North Atlanta was born through the 2017 merger of the City of Alpharetta's Alpharetta Technology Commission, the first organization of its kind in Georgia, and the Greater Alpharetta Tech Network, founded by Karen Cashion. Tech North Atlanta is an independent, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization today. The organization's mission is to activate and grow the technology and innovation ecosystem in the north metro region by enabling startups, mid-market, and enterprise companies and talent to connect and collaborate through programs, partnerships, and shared innovation infrastructure. Tech North Atlanta includes a strategic advisory board of North Atlanta's leading technology companies, hosts technology thought-leadership events for area tech executives, and runs a flourishing tech startup incubator.

MEDIA CONTACT

Rachel Jimenez

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(404) 214-0722 Ext.113

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SOURCE Tech North Atlanta