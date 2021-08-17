Tech-Powered Music Education App, Trala, Partners With Superstar Violinist Joshua Bell

Over the past 3 years, Trala has received 400,000+ downloads, students in 193 countries, and funding from the CEOs of LinkedIn and Duolingo. The majority of Trala's students are adults, many of whom are learning violin for the first time. When students download Trala, they're matched with the best violin teacher for their age, skill level, and unique goals. In addition to shaping Trala's curriculum and student experience, Bell is recording a series of videos that share his advice and inspiration with Trala students.

As an ongoing advisor, Bell sets the standard for education at Trala. "For most violinists, mentorship from Joshua would be an experience you never forget. As part of our mission of accessibility, we want to bring that experience to every single Trala student," says Trala CEO and Co-founder Sam Walder. "We're sharing Joshua's expertise and love of music with all violinists, not just conservatory musicians."

Trala and Bell are combining their passions for accessible education to teach this next generation of violinists. "Thanks to Trala, the future of music education is brighter than ever," says Bell. "I am so excited to be teaming up with Trala to help bring the joy of music making to students young and old, in all corners of the world."

Trala's mission is to make world-class music education accessible to all. To join the Trala School of Music, download the Trala app from the Google Play or App Store. For more information about Trala, visit trala.com.

With a career spanning almost four decades, GRAMMY® Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell is one of the most celebrated artists of his era and has performed with virtually every major orchestra in the world.

From managing award-winning artists, to creating virtual instrument software, PAA extends artist management, production, and intellectual property beyond their traditional scope.

